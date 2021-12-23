ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MD

North Carolina woman charged with 2014 murder, kidnapping of landlord in Carroll County

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GygrH_0dUb5N7K00

Police say they've charged Prakash Rampatsingh's killer, more than seven-years after his body was discovered along a dirt road in Hampstead.

Charity Sophia Goodwin, 38, was indicted December 17, and is currently awaiting extradition in Mecklenberg County, North Carolina.

It's believed Rampatsingh was Goodwin's landlord, when she lived in Baltimore City.

Back on June 24, 2014 Rampatsingh reportedly visited the property Goodwin had been renting, when a confrontation occurred leading to him being kidnapped in his own vehicle.

He was found three-days later shot to death in the 3300 block of Falls Road in Hampstead. Police then located his stolen Dodge truck abandoned in Prince George's County.

It's unclear what other specific evidence might have led investigators to charge Goodwin.

She now faces a slew of charges including: first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, theft, conspiracy to commit theft, motor vehicle theft, conspiracy to commit motor vehicle theft, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and conspiracy to use a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

Comments / 19

Patrick Dore
4d ago

I'm Caucasian and retired law enforcement , why does everything need to be about color , negativity and insults . she will be tried and found guilty for her crime , that should be the end of it

Reply
9
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
County
Carroll County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Carroll County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Hampstead, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Extradition#Landlord#Dodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy