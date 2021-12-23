Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Feel the Love

The Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns have the two best records in the NBA this season. But LeBron James does not appear to be giving them the props that they deserve. After James’ Los Angeles Lakers lost their fifth straight game this weekend, the four-time MVP spoke on...
Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
The Phoenix Suns were humbled on the court on Saturday night – a phrase they haven’t heard very often this season. Of their six losses, two of them have been at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Devin Booker was willing to admit that...
It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
The Los Angeles Lakers were on the verge of a miraculous 4th quarter comeback against the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day. That is until Nic Claxton decided to put LeBron James on a poster. With the score tied in the final minute, Claxton soared sky-high to slam it over LeBron...
The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
Russell Westbrook is one of the best point guards in the league, but there's no doubt that Westbrook causes controversy among fans and analysts due to his playing style. Russell Westbrook is known for his triple-doubles, which are hard to get in the first place. However, some people think that...
LeBron James is often criticized for reports suggesting he has a bigger impact on his team's decision-making process than other stars. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar had this clout in Miami, during his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers and now fans are convinced he's in a similar position with the Lakers.
Christmas Day is one of the biggest days in the NBA world. There are generally some big-time matchups with plenty of star talent scheduled for that day, such as Warriors-Suns and Nets-Lakers this year. 3 out of 4 of those teams are top-tier teams currently. A lot of players love...
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, or LeBron James is a debate that may never be settled as fans of each player continue to battle it out with their own reasoning. It is certainly a tough call between the three as each player dominated through different eras or decades to be specific.
The Los Angeles Lakers were on the brink of a sensational Christmas Day comeback on Saturday only for their plans to be foiled by a shorthanded Brooklyn Nets side. Russell Westbrook played his part for the Lakers, but it was also his botched dunk at a crucial juncture late in the game that sealed his team’s fate.
James Harden has been sidelined for some time under the league's healthy and safety protocols. He has missed the last 4 games for the Brooklyn Nets, but is slated to return for their Christmas Day matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers. Patty Mills was recently asked about how James Harden...
The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day, and Russell Westbrook was the main culprit. Predictably, the star guard got destroyed on social media. Coming into Saturday’s tilt, Westbrook was averaging 19.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game, and he had picked up his shooting accuracy to 46.0 percent.
With four players in the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocol, the Golden State Warriors needed to lean on their depth in a primetime matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Christmas day. Steve Kerr called on reserve guard Gary Payton II to start alongside Steph Curry in the backcourt...
