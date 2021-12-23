ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is the stock market closed on Christmas Eve?

By Paul Davidson, USA TODAY
The stock market, which has rebounded this week on some encouraging COVID-19-related news, will take a breather for the holiday.

Both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed on Friday, Christmas Eve, in observance of the Christmas holiday, which falls on Saturday this year.

Normally, the equity markets close at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The bond market will close early at 2 p.m. Thursday and stay shuttered Friday.

On New Year’s Eve, stock markets will be open while the bond market closes at 2 p.m.

