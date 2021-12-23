ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to know: Recycling your Christmas tree in San Diego

By Jermaine Ong
 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Resources are available for San Diegans to properly dispose of their Christmas trees towards the end of the holiday season.

Both San Diego County and the City of San Diego have drop-off or curbside pickup options so trees can be recycled.

While most of the resources listed are self-explanatory, some will require a call to trash pickup service providers.

City of San Diego drop-off locations (from 12/26-1/23, more information at https://www.sandiego.gov/environmental-services/recycling/events/christmas ):

  • Carmel Valley - Carmel Valley Recreation Center, 3777 Townsgate Drive (lower parking lot)
  • Encanto - Cielo Drive at Woodman Street
  • Golden Hill - Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive
  • Logan Heights - Memorial Recreation Center, 2902 Marcy Ave.
  • Miramar - Miramar Greenery Recycling at Miramar Landfill, 5180 Convoy St. (accepts trees throughout the year)
  • Mission Bay - SeaWorld Drive at Pacific Highway
  • Mountain View - Ocean View Boulevard at 40th Street (north side)
  • Oak Park - Chollas Lake, 6350 College Grove Drive (Gloria Mesa parking lot)
  • Ocean Beach - Robb Field Recreation Center, 2525 Bacon St.
  • Otay Mesa/Nestor - Montgomery Waller Community Park (lower parking lot, southeast corner of Palm Avenue and Beyer Boulevard)
  • Pacific Beach - Kate Sessions Memorial Park, corner of Mount Soledad Road and Loring Street
  • Rancho Bernardo - Rancho Bernardo Recreation Center, 18448 West Bernardo Drive
  • Rancho Penasquitos - Canyonside Recreation Center, 12350 Black Mountain Road
  • San Diego State University - Parking lot 17 off Alvarado Road
  • Scripps Ranch - Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive
  • Tierrasanta - Tierrasanta Community Park, 11220 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. (pool parking lot)
  • University City - Standley Community Park (parking lot), 3585 Governor Drive

County drop-off locations (dates below, click this link for specific locations/addresses ):

  • Bonsall: 12/27-1/9
  • Carlsbad: 12/27-1/14
  • Coronado: 12/27-1/15
  • Del Mar: 12/26-1/16
  • El Cajon: 12/27-1/9
  • Escondido: 12/27-1/9
  • Fallbrook: 12/27-1/9
  • Imperial Beach: 12/27-1/25
  • La Mesa: 12/26-1/17
  • Lemon Grove: 12/26-1/16
  • National City: 12/27-1/15
  • Oceanside: green waste year-round drop-offs
  • Ramona: 12/27-12/31, 1/8-1/10
  • San Marcos: 12/27-1/9
  • San Pasqual Valley: 12/27-1/10
  • Santee: 12/27-1/17
  • Solana Beach: 12/27-1/9
  • Valley Center: 12/27-1/9
  • Vista: 12/27-1/9

Curbside pickup of trees will be available on regular scheduled trash pickup day:

  • Carlsbad: 12/26-1/15
  • Del Mar: 12/30-1/9
  • Escondido: 12/24-1/7
  • Encinitas: 12/26-1/9; cut trees placed in green bin or schedule pickup with EDCO
  • Oceanside: 12/26-1/15
  • Solana Beach: 12/26-1/9
  • Poway: 12/26-1/9
  • Ramona: 12/27-1/7
  • San Marcos: 12/26-1/9
  • Vista: 12/27-1/14
  • 4S Ranch, Bonsall, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Julian, Mt. Laguna, Pala, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Ranchita, Santa Ysabel, Valley Center, Warner Springs: 12/26-1/9 (Pickup will depend on service provider. Contact Ramona Disposal 760-789-0516; EDCO at 760-744-5615; Republic Services 800-421-9401; Waste Management 760-439-2824)
  • City of San Diego: Curbside only available for residents with yard waste collection; call Environmental Service Department 858-694-7000
  • Coronado: 12/27-1/7; cut trees placed in green bin on collection day or call EDCO for scheduled pickup
  • El Cajon: 12/27-1/14
  • La Mesa: 12/27-1/7; cut trees placed in green bin on collection day or call EDCO for scheduled pickup
  • Lemon Grove: 12/26-1/9; cut trees placed in green bin on collection day or call EDCO for scheduled pickup at $30 fee
  • Santee: 12/27-1/7
  • Alpine, Boulevard, Campo, Crest, Dehesa, Descanso, Dulzura, Guatay, Jacumba, Jamul, Lakeside, Pine Valley, Potrero, Rancho San Diego, Spring Valley: Pickup will depend on service provider. Contact EDCO at 760-744-5615; Republic Services 800-421-9401; Waste Management 760-439-2824
  • Chula Vista: Call Republic Services at 800-421-9401
  • Imperial Beach: 12/26-1/10; cut trees placed in green bin on collection day or call EDCO for scheduled pickup
  • National City: 12/27-1/13; cut trees placed in green bin on collection day or call EDCO for scheduled pickup
  • Bonita: Pickup will depend on service provider. Contact EDCO at 760-744-5615; Republic Services 800-421-9401; Waste Management 760-439-2824

