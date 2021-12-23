ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revs re-sign GK Brad Knighton for record 12th season

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32RZUm_0dUb59qP00

2021-12-23 16:31:42 GMT+00:00 - The New England Revolution re-signed free-agent goalkeeper Brad Knighton to a one-year contract on Thursday.

He will return for his 15th MLS campaign and his 12th in a Revolution uniform, the most in club history.

Knighton, 36, has 81 regular-season appearances with 78 starts and a 32-26-20 record with the Revolution (2007-09, 2014-21), Philadelphia Union (2010) and Vancouver Whitecaps (2012-13). He made six starts in 2021 for the Supporters' Shield winners.

Knighton is one of five goalies to start at least 50 MLS games for the Revs, and also one of just five players to spend at least 10 seasons with the club, along with Diego Fagundez, Shalrie Joseph, Matt Reis and Chris Tierney.

New England returns to action in February in the 2022 Concacaf Champions League with a Round of 16 series against Haitian side Cavaly AS.

(Field Level Media)

#Vancouver Whitecaps#Revs#New England Revolution#Philadelphia Union#Concacaf Champions League
The Independent

Antonio Conte not willing to compromise Tottenham’s identity by heavily rotating

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is reluctant to rotate his side too heavily for a second game in 48 hours in order to keep their identity.Spurs head to Southampton on Tuesday two days after beating Crystal Palace 3-0 on Boxing Day.That win against Palace made it six Premier League games unbeaten under the Italian, whose ideas are beginning to take shape in north London as his side are now within striking distance of the top four.Conte is likely to make some changes at St Mary’s but they will not be wholesale.He said: “It is not easy for us, for every team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
