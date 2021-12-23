ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins-Saints predictions: Can Dolphins extend win streak Monday night vs. Saints’ stingy defense?

By Keven Lerner, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago
Dolphins' second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has mostly played well during Miami's six-game winning streak. John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins (7-7) at Saints (7-7), Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Latest line: Dolphins are favored by 3 1/2 points; over/under is 40.

Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 9-5): Dolphins 16, Saints 14

Do the Dolphins have enough mistake-free offense against a good Saints defense? Sure. As long as the Dolphins defense plays like it has through most of its recent stretch. The Dolphins win a low-scoring affair.

Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist (Season record: 10-4): Dolphins 21, Saints 17

Even though the Dolphins are the Saints’ toughest opponent in their final three games of the regular season, Miami’s one of the hottest teams in the NFL and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s efficiency will allow the Dolphins to score enough points to put the defense in position to deliver a victory .

David Furones, Dolphins Writer (Season record: 10-4): Dolphins 17, Saints 13

I was going to be the Grinch that stole the Dolphins’ playoff chances this Christmas, but then we found out rookie quarterback Ian Book will likely make his NFL debut against this Dolphins defense on Monday Night. Not only that, the Saints’ two starting tackles missed practice early in the week due to injury, along with a slew of others landing on the COVID list. Miami’s blitz-heavy scheme defensively could give the Saints fits . I still worry slightly about containing running back Alvin Kamara and playing in the loud Superdome against a tough Saints defense.

Kathy Laughlin, Sports Editor (Season record: 10-4): Saints 24, Dolphins 17

It really feels like the Dolphins can keep this roll going, until you look at what the Saints did last week, shutting down Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Yes, Tua Tagovailoa is a better quarterback than Taysom Hill, but Hill won’t be playing due to COVID protocols, anyway. And the Saints’ defense is going to be too much for the Dolphins this week.

Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 9-5): Saints 24, Dolphins 20

While winning six games in a row in the NFL is impressive, the Dolphins got most of those victories against bad teams. The Saints are playing at home, and coming off of a shutout of Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champs. The Dolphins may now be facing a rookie quarterback instead of Taysom Hill, but New Orleans’ defense should shut down Miami’s offense like it did Tampa Bay’s.

Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 8-6): Dolphins 13, Saints 9

The Dolphins defense will be bringing it against a rookie making his NFL debut, and if Tua Tagovailoa can have a zero-turnover day, that should be enough.

