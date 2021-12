Update 1.22 has arrived for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and here are all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This update fixes a wide array of bugs and glitches across all platforms. PlayStation players in particular will be very happy with this patch as it addresses the 0kb space issue that has been affecting the game on PS4 and PS5 for some people. For Xbox players, a bug has been fixed that would force players’ names to be the default “Prisoner” when creating a character. There’s much more in this update, including a few next-gen exclusive fixes as well. Here’s everything new with Skyrim update 1.22.

