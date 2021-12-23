ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets’ James Harden, Paul Millsap clear COVID protocols

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden and two other players have cleared COVID-19 protocols, coach Steve Nash said Thursday.

Paul Millsap and Jevon Carter also are available now for Saturday’s Christmas night game against the host Los Angeles Lakers.

However, the return of Harden, Millsap and Carter was offset by the additions of rookies Cameron Thomas, Kessler Edwards and David Duke to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

The Nets have had three games postponed this week due to a lack of players.

Ten Brooklyn players are in the COVID protocols. Thomas, Edwards and Duke joined LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre’ Bembry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Johnson and Day’Ron Sharpe.

–Field Level Media

NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Nets Trade Features Kyrie Irving To Miami

The Brooklyn Nets are going to begin the 2021-22 NBA season without their starting point guard, Kyrie Irving. While recent reporting has suggested the team will allow him to return as a ‘part-time player’ after recent struggles with COVID-19 and injuries, it remains to be seen if that solution will remain.
NBA
WSOC Charlotte

Claxton oops over James late, Nets hold off Lakers 122-115

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Short-handed and on the verge of a crushing fourth-quarter collapse, the Brooklyn Nets went right at Lakers star LeBron James. “Until this is over, until we can get our full roster, I think the motto is, ‘find ways to win,’ and we’ve been doing that,” Nets guard James Harden said.
NBA
numberfire.com

James Harden (health protocols) will play for Nets on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets guard/forward James Harden will suit up Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Harden has been in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, but he's been given the green light to take the court against LeBron James and Co. Our models project Harden for...
NBA
Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA
