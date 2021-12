With each new day, Fortnite is introducing brand new challenges that will be unlocked for players to complete as a part of their Winterfest 2021 event along with several new cosmetics right alongside them. The fourth challenge in the growing list is to travel 200 meters while having Icy Feet. Many players might not know what this “Icy Feet” thing even is, but it is one of the easier challenges to complete in the event once you know the where and how involved with it. This guide will explain how to travel while having icy feet in Fortnite.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO