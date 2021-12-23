Kamryn with the Charles City Public Library was one of our featured community conversations on Monday morning to talk about upcoming events and happenings at the Charles City Public Library. For more information regarding the C.C.P.L, go to their official website.
Floyd County Conservation Naturalist Heidi Reams called into the morning show to talk about the recent storms as well as upcoming events. For more information about Floyd County Conservation, call (641) 756-3490 or visit their website.
The Rawlins Family Recreation Center has scheduled a half-dozen new programs and activities to keep kids entertained when Christmas Break begins next week. The city’s newest recreation programmer told Bigfoot 99’s Cali O’Hare that there’s something planned for all age groups. Here’s her report. Pictured...
Owen Sweeney is the co-host of Lander Biz the radio show on KOVE 1330 AM, and this week is the guest talking about the radio show, some great events for 2022, and more insight into the Lander Chamber of Commerce. January 14th is the 1st event that Owen will discuss...
Comments / 0