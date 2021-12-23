ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Slammed Her “White ‘Classy’ Family” In A Scathing Instagram Post And Revealed She Has A “New Song In The Works” Days After Jamie Spears Requested She Keep Paying His Legal Fees

By Leyla Mohammed
buzzfeednews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn line with all the jabs she’s made at her family in recent months, Britney Spears is, once again, putting them on blast. Spears has called her family — including her father, Jamie, mother, Lynne, and sister, Jamie Lynne — out on several occasions for their lack of support during her...

www.buzzfeednews.com

Footwear News

Britney Spears Kicks Off Her 40th Birthday with Sam Asghari in Short Shorts and Bold Red Boots

Britney Spears began her 40th birthday on a high note, thanks to statement boots and a romantic getaway. The Grammy Award-winning singer snapped photos on a private plane with fiancée Sam Asghari. Spears dressed casually and comfortably for the occasion, pairing a white long-sleeved T-shirt with cutoff denim shorts. The bleached blue pair featured an acid-washed texture, as well as lightly distressed hems. Her ensemble was complete with black aviator sunglasses, ideal for travel. The musician also shared a sweet video of her posing with Asghari, prior to lift off. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Britney Spears Posts Cryptic Message About ‘New Addition’ to Family After Saying She Wants to Have a Baby

Time to expand! Britney Spears teased a “new addition to the family” one month after her conservatorship was terminated. “Guess if it’s a boy or a girl,” the singer, 40, captioned a Tuesday, December 14, Instagram video of herself feeding something a bottle with her back turned toward the camera. “Thank you again baby [Sam Asghari] !!!!”
CELEBRITIES
classichits106.com

Britney Spears shares on social media that she’s working on new music

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share that she is working on new music, posting a video of herself singing in her bathroom. Spears wrote in the caption: “I just realized this today guys… after what my family tried to do to me three years ago… I needed to be my own cheerleader !!!! God knows they weren’t …so I just read up on my self and this is what I found: Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide. In the U.S. alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs, according to Nielsen Music.” She then added: “Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean !!!!!”
MUSIC
NYLON

Britney Spears’ Dad Requests She Continue Paying His Attorney Fees

Jamie Spears, who was suspended from Britney Spears’ conservatorship in September, is now asking Britney’s estate to continue paying his legal fees. The pop star’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, called the request “an abomination,” which feels like the perfect word to describe the nerve of this man for constantly coming after his daughter for cash.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Britney Spears says she has a “new song in the works”

After such a difficult year, Britney Spears has closed 2021 doing what she loves, belting out a song and teasing new music. In a new Instagram video, the pop superstar stands in front of a bathroom mirror and sings her heart out. “I just realized this today guys… after what my family tried to do to me three years ago… I needed to be my own cheerleader!!!!” she captioned the post.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
