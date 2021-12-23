Britney Spears Slammed Her “White ‘Classy’ Family” In A Scathing Instagram Post And Revealed She Has A “New Song In The Works” Days After Jamie Spears Requested She Keep Paying His Legal Fees

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share that she is working on new music, posting a video of herself singing in her bathroom. Spears wrote in the caption: “I just realized this today guys… after what my family tried to do to me three years ago… I needed to be my own cheerleader !!!! God knows they weren’t …so I just read up on my self and this is what I found: Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide. In the U.S. alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs, according to Nielsen Music.” She then added: “Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean !!!!!”

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO