Colonie, NY

Police cancel missing vulnerable adult alert

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

UPDATE: The missing vulnerable adult alert for Jacques Oge has been cancelled as of noon on December 23.

CARTERET, N.J. ( NEWS10 ) — Police in New Jersey are searching for a missing vulnerable adult who was last seen in Colonie on Wednesday. 74-year-old Jacques L. Oge of Carteret, New Jersey has been missing since December 21.

Police said Jacques has Alzheimer’s disease and may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen driving a brown 2014 Honda CRV with New Jersey registration N66EGX.

Jacques is a black male, 5’9”, 150 pounds, has white hair and brown eyes. Police said he has bruising on his face from a recent fall. He may travel to Montreal.

If you see Jacques or know of his whereabouts, you can contact the Carteret New Jersey Police Department at (732) 541-4181.

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

