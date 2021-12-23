'Spider-Man: No Way Home' on Track to Be Only $1 Billion Film in 2021

It was a Merry Christmas and then some for Peter Parker as the skyscraper-swinging superhero’s latest adventure, Spider-Man: No Way Home, soared past the $1 billion barrier at the global box office in just its second week of release. That makes Sony’s smash hit not only the fastest blockbuster to accomplish that ten-figure feat since 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but also the first billion-dollar grosser worldwide since the pandemic began.But while Spidey was busy fighting crime (and raking in loot), the holiday’s slate of new releases—Sing 2, The Matrix Resurrections, The King's Man, American Underdog, and A Journal for Jordan—were left to divvy up the box-office leftovers with varying degrees of success. A week after becoming the first film of 2021 to rake in more than $100 million in its opening frame, No Way Home continued to rule the multiplex, crossing the billion-dollar benchmark in a mere 12 days. That pace puts the film in some pretty elite company—only two films have reached $1 billion in receipts faster: 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. But Spidey’s feat is especially impressive considering what’s going outside of theaters this winter, as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread like wildfire. But apparently that appears to be just one more foe that Spidey doesn’t mind going up against.

