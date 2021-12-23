ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' on Track to Be Only $1 Billion Film in 2021

 4 days ago

Marvel's "Spiderman: No Way Home" is the third highest-grossing film of the year and could be the only one to reach the $1 billion mark of 2021 with ticket sales already surpassing $750 million.

Related
Cheddar News

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Shatters Pandemic Box Office Records

Travis Clark, senior media reporter at Insider, joined 'Wake Up With Cheddar' to break down the $253 million domestic opening for the new Marvel movie. This also marked the third-largest global opening of all time, earning $587 million worldwide, even though it wasn't released in China, which is a major market for moviegoers.
MOVIES
Cheddar News

Chloe X Halle Talk Music and Upcoming LG Gaming Battle

Chloe and Halle Bailey are no strangers to hard work. The sisters got their start performing covers on YouTube and have become a force in the music industry. Since then, the two have spread their wings beyond their duo group to individual projects. Now they're coming together to face off in the LG OLED Ultimate Gaming Showdown. Chloe and Halle join Cheddar News to discuss.
VIDEO GAMES
Cheddar News

'Terrible Time' to Buy a Car as Prices Surge Due to Chip Shortage

The automotive industry continues to reel as the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage continues to cause prices to rise. Ben Preston, autos reporter for Consumer Reports, joined Cheddar to discuss the state of the car industry. "I think that right now is a terrible time to buy a new car because dealership lots are looking a bit thin," Preston said. He noted that once manufacturers had initially halted production due to the pandemic, chip companies shifted toward providing service to tech companies, leading to supply constraints as every new car built needs about 30 to 100 chips in its construction.
ECONOMY
imdb.com

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Eyes Huge $100 Million in Second Weekend as ‘Sing 2’ and ‘Matrix 4’ Battle for No. 2

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is unwrapping another big box office bounty on Christmas. The grand finale in Sony’s Tom Holland-led superhero trilogy added another $19.6 million from 4,336 domestic theaters on Friday, putting the film on pace to earn $92 million to $100 million over the traditional weekend. Those are huge box office receipts at a time when several new films are opening nationwide to notable ticket sales. Despite growing concerns over the omicron variant of Covid-19, the overall domestic box office will reach its highest levels for a single weekend since 2019 during the lucrative Christmas corridor.
MOVIES
boxofficepro.com

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Spider-Man: No Way Home Debuts to Jaw-Dropping $253M in North America, $587.2M Global; Third-Highest Domestic Opening of All Time

This weekend, Spider-Man brought audiences back to movie theaters in a way we haven’t seen in at least two years – and broke box office records in the process. The MCU tentpole Spider-Man: No Way Home – not just the most anticipated film of the pandemic but the most anticipated since at least Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – swung into the heavens this weekend with an estimated opening weekend of $253M from 4,336 locations, including $50M from Thursday night previews, blasting beyond even the loftiest expectations heading into the frame. That’s the biggest December opening weekend of all time, besting Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ $247.97M debut frame from 2015, and the third-highest opening weekend of all time, behind only Marvel Studios stablemates Avengers: Endgame ($357.1M) and Avengers: Infinity War ($257.7M). Not to mention, it became the highest-grossing film of 2021 in a single weekend, rocketing past Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ $224.54M total in just three days.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Officially Has The Highest Audience Score In Rotten Tomatoes History

Spider-Man: No Way Home has broken countless box office records and proven itself a hit with fans and critics alike. "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with 94%, the threequel also has a 99% Audience Score from verified ticket buyers. Those are two very impressive scores, but the latter means the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios movie has broken a record on the review aggregator.
MOVIES
nerdreactor.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Review: The Biggest, Electrifying Spidey Film to Date

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Tom Holland is back as the titular character. There’s a lot more hype surrounding it due to the recent trailers and official promotional materials, and if you don’t want to be spoiled, definitely avoid them. This review will be discussing things from the trailer and promotional materials, so be warned. After experiencing the huge spectacle that is Spider-Man: No Way Home, it is one of the best MCU films and easily ranks up there with the top Spider-Man films. The movie does not disappoint, and we were still surprised and excited from beginning to end.
MOVIES
WDTN

‘Spider-Man’ surpasses $1B globally in second weekend

(AP) – Peter Parker’s good fortune continued over the holiday weekend as Hollywood prepares to close the books on a turbulent 2021. Even with some mighty competition from new Matrix and Sing movies, and rising concerns over the omicron variant, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” stayed in the No. 1 spot and netted a few more […]
MOVIES
Complex

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Is the Highest-Grossing Movie of the Year Worldwide

After smashing box office records for 2021 during its opening weekend, Spider-Man: No Way Home is now set to become the highest-grossing film of the year. Per Variety, the film is set to pass the $1 billion worldwide gross mark on Christmas Day. That will make it the highest-grossing film of the year, beating out Chinese war film The Battle at Lake Changjin, which grossed over $905 million at the box office. No Way Home will become the first theatrical release since the start of the pandemic to hit $1 billion, and it’s done it without releasing in China.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Posts Third-Highest Christmas Box Office Ever

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home had the third-best Christmas box office in history. After earning $19.6 million on Christmas Eve on Friday, the film earned $31.7 million on Saturday, Christmas Day, and is projected to earn $30.1 million on Sunday for a three-day domestic haul of $81.5 million. That brings its domestic box office total to $467.3 million, the third-best 10-day total of all-time. Those a pre-pandemic numbers, despite the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus spreading, which helps explain how Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the first $1-billion movie since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It's also Sony Pictures' highest-grossing domestic release ever, and the studio's second-best worldwide behind Spider-Man: Far From Home.
MOVIES
koxe.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ tops North American box office for second weekend

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $83 million in ticket sales as of Sunday night. The film, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, has earned about $467 million domestically. Last weekend it brought in $253 million of the total $283 million gross of films.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Dashes To $1B+ Global For Pandemic-Era First, Is Top 2021 Title WW – International Box Office

UPDATE, writethru: Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is having a joyous holiday as it is now officially the first movie of the pandemic era to pass the $1B mark at the global box office. The worldwide gross through Sunday is $1.05B which makes this installment Sony’s No. 2 film of all time, behind only Spider-Man: Far From Home ($1.13B). No Way Home is also the No. 1 title of the year worldwide — and one of the only movies of the modern era to ever reach $1B without China. Simply amazing. What’s more, the Jon Watts-directed No Way Home got to...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Just Broke a Major Rotten Tomatoes Record

There's no stopping Spider-Man: No Way Home, it seems. The new Marvel and Sony collaboration has not on only been a behemoth at the box office, but it's now breaking fan positive fan review records, as well. Spider-Man: No Way Home currently has a 94% on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the best critically reviews films in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. The numbers from fans, however, are even higher. This week, No Way Home earned the highest fan review rating in Rotten Tomatoes history.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, Already In The Black From $1B WW Box Office, Could See Ultimate $600M+ Net Profit

Given how global exhibition has been impacted by Covid with reduced capacities and on-and-off closures in certain territories, we haven’t harped on the profit and loss of theatrical movies. Until now. Of course, as the first $1 billion grossing global title of the pandemic, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is already bound for a $242M net profit after all worldwide home ancillaries, marketing costs and participations. However, should movie theaters remain open amidst the Omicron surge, particularly given all the Covid-safety measures they’ve implemented, and the Tom Holland-Zendaya-Benedict Cumberbatch movie remains on a steady box office track, it’s quite possible that the Sony feature...
MOVIES
AFP

'Spider-Man' surpasses $1 bn globally, holds N.America box office top spot

The hit new "Spider-Man" became the first billion-dollar-grossing film of the pandemic era over the Christmas weekend, reaching the milestone while holding firmly to the North American box office top spot, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. "Spider-Man: No Way Home," British star Tom Holland's third solo outing in the wildly popular role, has grossed $467.3 million in North America and $587 million internationally, raking in more than $1 billion over 12 days and proving analysts' predictions that it could reach the milestone sum. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Box Office Mojo

‘Spider-Man’ Swings Past $1 Billion Worldwide While New Christmas Releases Pile Up In Scrum For Box-Office Leftovers

It was a Merry Christmas and then some for Peter Parker as the skyscraper-swinging superhero’s latest adventure, Spider-Man: No Way Home, soared past the $1 billion barrier at the global box office in just its second week of release. That makes Sony’s smash hit not only the fastest blockbuster to accomplish that ten-figure feat since 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but also the first billion-dollar grosser worldwide since the pandemic began.But while Spidey was busy fighting crime (and raking in loot), the holiday’s slate of new releases—Sing 2, The Matrix Resurrections, The King's Man, American Underdog, and A Journal for Jordan—were left to divvy up the box-office leftovers with varying degrees of success. A week after becoming the first film of 2021 to rake in more than $100 million in its opening frame, No Way Home continued to rule the multiplex, crossing the billion-dollar benchmark in a mere 12 days. That pace puts the film in some pretty elite company—only two films have reached $1 billion in receipts faster: 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. But Spidey’s feat is especially impressive considering what’s going outside of theaters this winter, as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread like wildfire. But apparently that appears to be just one more foe that Spidey doesn’t mind going up against.
NFL
The Independent

Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes highest-grossing film of 2021 after surpassing $1bn globally

Spider-Man: No Way Home has officially become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2021. Within two weeks of its release, the new Marvel film has earned over $1.05bn (£782m) at the box office, making it the first film to cross the billion-dollar mark during the pandemic.According to studio estimates as of Sunday (26 December), No Way Home added $81.5m (£60.7m) over the three-day weekend, which is 69 per cent less as compared to the film’s performance on the first weekend. Universal’s Sing 2 came in second place this weekend with approximately $23.8m, while Warner Bros’The Matrix Resurrections took the third...
MOVIES
Benzinga

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Passes The $1B Mark In Global Ticket Sales

Sony Pictures’ (NYSE: SONY) “Spider-Man: No Way Home” swatted away a swarm of rival holiday season films to maintain its dominance at the U.S. box office while gaining an equal amount of global support to surpass $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales, the first film of the pandemic era to pass the seven-digit mark in box office returns.
MOVIES
