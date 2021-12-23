ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Organizations bring awareness to possible new charter school

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 4 days ago
Children were greeted by Santa Claus at an informational meeting for a new school that could open up in Bakersfield.

ShePower and the MLK Community Collective held "Story Time with Black Santa."

There was music, snacks, and parents even got a Christmas reading list.

Organizers say they want to submit a petition for a new charter school next year. It would then open up in 2023 and focus on civic engagement and entrepreneurship as well as college prep.

