Organizations bring awareness to possible new charter school

Children were greeted by Santa Claus at an informational meeting for a new school that could open up in Bakersfield.

ShePower and the MLK Community Collective held "Story Time with Black Santa."

There was music, snacks, and parents even got a Christmas reading list.

Organizers say they want to submit a petition for a new charter school next year. It would then open up in 2023 and focus on civic engagement and entrepreneurship as well as college prep.