Farewell to 2021 … a year that was darker, stranger and even less fun than the one before | Brigid Delaney

If 2020 was novel – like the virus itself – then 2021 took on a danker, darker tone. The virus and associated restrictions continued to apply a blowtorch to many aspects of our lives. The shapes that emerged from the heat were not always pretty.

End to Sydney’s exceptionalism

“She’s not going to lock down.” “She won’t lock down.” “There’s no way she’ll lock down.” In the middle of the year, as Melbourne continued to shuffle painfully in and out of Covid restrictions, it looked like Sydney would once again avoid a major lockdown. Gladys wouldn’t do it, people said with the certainty of Moses reading a tablet. It’s just not her style. They booked restaurants and Hamilton tickets and winter holidays to Queensland. But she did do it – ultimately for 107 days.

Australia’s richest city, with arguably the most libertarian bent, had to spend almost a third of the year at home. It is also Australia’s most unequal city, so some people had a better time of it than others – ie if you lived within 5km of a beach, or were not one of the LGAs of concern that had harsher lockdown measures.

Get back

The future’s uncertain, the end to this thing unknown, and the lack of being able to place ourselves at a definite point in the Covid narrative has led to a hunger for the recent past.

Jonathan Franzen released Crossroads, the first of a trilogy set in 1971, and part of the pleasure of reading his suburban saga of the Hildebrandt family is the absence of tech as well as huge, global meta-narratives such as coronavirus. The Vietnam war haunts the margins, but it’s in its waning days – and most of the character’s problems are reassuringly small and personal: Does he like me? Am I an OK parent? Do I look good in this coat? I hope I don’t appear foolish trying to impress these people.

The three-part Beatles documentary Get Back was celebrated across the globe, not just for lost glimpses of genius in action, but as Adrian Chiles put it , a world that had yet to be degraded by the ubiquitous mobile phone and plastic packaging. “Sandwiches were brought in on actual plates and tea was drunk from actual cups,” he marvelled.

And voted the best show of the year was It’s A Sin , a portrait of queer life in 1980s Britain.

Over our shoulder is the nicest place to look.

A nihilistic acceptance of imminent climate disaster was one of the artistic themes of the year. Photograph: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Twenty-thousand years of this - seven more to go

Meanwhile a sad nihilism has crept into the art that’s being made right now about this historic moment. In it there’s the assumption that the end is not far away. In the literary blockbuster of the year Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney writes: “Aren’t we unfortunate babies to be born when the world ended? After that there was no chance for the planet, and no chance for us.”

In Bo Burnham’s Netflix special Inside, he sings about how “The planet’s heating up. What the fuck is going on.” And in That Funny Feeling, he drops in “a quiet comprehending of the ending of it all” and “20,000 years of this, seven more to go”, referring to the amount of time we have before catastrophic climate change really bites.

In Australia, novelist Emily Bitto told Guardian Australia : “I’m constantly struggling to understand the strangeness of the world right now: the hyper-capitalist, overdeveloped west, this Rome-before-the-fall moment, this onwards-rushing not looking back, this more-more-more moment.”

Fatigue

Being tired was so hot in 2021. A democratic trend, no one was excluded. You could be young and tired, elderly and tired, working from home and tired, working in a hospital and tired.

Part of the reason “tired” was a thing in 2021 was that people gave 2020 their all – and subconsciously thought somehow the virus would end when the clock struck midnight on 31 December 2020. The fact that 2021 was worse meant that already tired people suddenly entered a new, almost previously unexperienced state of fatigue. This fatigue felt like visiting a new planet, where the air was thinner, moving around felt harder, and sleep when it came, was lighter.

It was the sort of tired that felt like it might take years to get over.

Some of the very tired people joked that they needed a break from holiday socialising, and they got their wish!

A fast-spreading new variant came along just in time for Christmas! Luckily one of the best news story of 2021 was Australia’s high vaccination rate after a slow start.

Squid Game

A combination of everything we love. Korean content. Senseless violent deaths. Games. Tracksuits. Netflix.

Work sucks - but what else is there?

Author and journalist Sarah Jaffe said in a recent podcast on the great resignation: “What a lot of people realised during the pandemic is that their boss doesn’t care if they die.”

The great resignation is occurring – more markedly in the US than in Australia, but still the question is being posed on a million lips: should I really be organising my whole identity around work? And if I don’t – who am I? And how do I afford stuff?

Expect more existential angst in 2022.

‘Maybe it’s global heating but winter at the beach over the last few years has been a lot more pleasant than summer.’ Photograph: William West/AFP/Getty Images

Winter is the new summer

Summer 2019-20 was on fire. A billion animals died and from November until January we inhaled their charred corpses, which had been alchemised into fine particles that drifted into the cities and caused asthma. Summer 2020-21 was wet, strange, with snap border closures and Victorians recalled from their interstate holidays – or else forced to remain in Sydney. Summer 2021-22 has La Niña, cyclones, Omicron, and queuing for tests before Christmas because you don’t want to infect family members.

But the last couple of winters have been mild. Maybe it’s global heating but winter at the beach over the last few years has been a lot more pleasant than summer. A trend? Not a good one.

Property prices are no longer funny, just sad

Remember when people used to post pictures in 2018 of literal haunted houses in Marrickville that were a million dollars but had rotting wallpaper and an outside toilet – and just laughed at who would actually spend a million on it? Well, that place is worth $3m and no one’s laughing now.

Twitter: a place of toxic quasi-epidemiology

Twitter got bad. Like – worse than usual bad. Like in June, July and August where a lot of people wanted whole cities (ie Sydney) to have a rise in case numbers and an increase in suffering and death. There is not enough space on even the most powerful phones to screenshot all the bad, mean, nasty takes. While Twitter can be a powerful spreader of information and news, its tone in 2021 took a markedly nasty turn. Time to log off or limit the Bird in 2022.

‘We have to find a way to live and love, otherwise we’ll all go insane.’ Photograph: Steven Saphore/AFP/Getty Images

But a hopeful note:

People getting on with it - and getting it on

Life doesn’t stop. This year I went to a wedding where the couple had spent the majority of their courtship in lockdown. They met on an app, and their first date was Zoom. Recently they got married in a socially distanced outdoor ceremony after restrictions were lifted. They are having a baby. This is great year two stuff. People will find a way.

The most deadly pandemic of the 20th century, the Spanish flu, went through wave after wave and lasted for nearly four years. We have to find a way to live and love, otherwise we’ll all go insane.

