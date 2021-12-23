Faith Hill got out '25 years of pent-up aggression' with on-screen slap of Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have officially made their debut acting together with the release of 1883 , a Yellowstone prequel series.

While playing a married couple on television has presented its challenges for the pair and proven to be a balancing act, it also seems to have its therapeutic benefits. Like that one time Faith slapped Tim because it was in the script. How convenient!

"We had this scene where she has to slap me,” Tim told People during a recent interview. “I was expecting a finger slap but it was a paw to the jaw. There was 25 years of pent-up aggression going on! When you see it on screen, you realize it was a genuine hit."

While maybe causing more of a sting than Tim would’ve liked, the passion and intent that came across on set is the reason the couple made a pact to only practices lines together while on set, not at home.

"We have made it a point not to work on our scenes together until we're on set," Faith said. "It's important that we react to one another naturally as characters, not as husband and wife."

Face slaps aside, the pair has found their groove acting alongside one another and it sure shows!

“It's been incredible to do scenes together and to watch her work,” added Tim. "I've never had so much fun in my life.” Adds Hill , "I don't want to stop."

1883 , The new Yellowstone spinoff, created by Taylor Sheridan, follows the Dutton family on their journey west as they seek a better life in the "promised land," across America's Great Plains toward Montana.

The new series premiered December 19 and is available to watch, in full now via Paramount+ .

