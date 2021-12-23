ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Faith Hill got out '25 years of pent-up aggression' with on-screen slap of Tim McGraw

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZ2ls_0dUb24bp00

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have officially made their debut acting together with the release of 1883 , a Yellowstone prequel series.

Listen to the Official Yellowstone Podcast now on Audacy and shop Yellowstone gear here .

While playing a married couple on television has presented its challenges for the pair and proven to be a balancing act, it also seems to have its therapeutic benefits. Like that one time Faith slapped Tim because it was in the script. How convenient!

"We had this scene where she has to slap me,” Tim told People during a recent interview. “I was expecting a finger slap but it was a paw to the jaw. There was 25 years of pent-up aggression going on! When you see it on screen, you realize it was a genuine hit."

While maybe causing more of a sting than Tim would’ve liked, the passion and intent that came across on set is the reason the couple made a pact to only practices lines together while on set, not at home.

"We have made it a point not to work on our scenes together until we're on set," Faith said. "It's important that we react to one another naturally as characters, not as husband and wife."

Face slaps aside, the pair has found their groove acting alongside one another and it sure shows!

“It's been incredible to do scenes together and to watch her work,” added Tim. "I've never had so much fun in my life.” Adds Hill , "I don't want to stop."

1883 , The new Yellowstone spinoff, created by Taylor Sheridan, follows the Dutton family on their journey west as they seek a better life in the "promised land," across America's Great Plains toward Montana.

The new series premiered December 19 and is available to watch, in full now via Paramount+ .

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Faceboo k | Twitte r | Instagram

Comments / 2

Related
TODAY.com

Why Faith Hill was 'uncomfortable' filming intimate scene with Tim McGraw for '1883'

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw may have been married for 25 years, but when it came to filming an "intimate" scene for their new show, “1883,” she still felt a little awkward. "It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I'm a very shy person in that type of situation," Hill told People, describing how she and McGraw had to film a scene where they took a bath together.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Page Six

Faith Hill looks unrecognizable on magazine cover with Tim McGraw

The famed country songstress appears on the latest cover of People with husband Tim McGraw — but most readers seem to agree that it can’t possibly be Hill. The “This Kiss” singer is seen rocking curly hair and a seemingly overly edited face, as followers flooded the comments section on the magazine’s Instagram to inquire about the real Hill’s whereabouts.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Christmas tree inside sprawling mansion is simply out of this world

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have shared small glimpses into their impressive homes, but we can't forget one particular room inside their sprawling family mansion. In a video shared on Instagram last year, singer Faith paid tribute to her husband by totally transforming the living room of their home in Tennessee, draping fairy lights across the floor to add mood lighting as they enjoyed a romantic dance.
CELEBRITIES
People

Faith Hill Opens Up About Losing Her Father to Lewy Body Dementia: 'Tim Would Visit Him Daily'

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's marriage has remained strong and steady through rough patches in both of their lives. Looking back on their 25 years of marriage, "We just feel fortunate and blessed and grateful for our kids and all the things we've gone through, the ups and downs" McGraw, 54, tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story of the life he and his wife have built together.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Says She Struggled Portraying ‘Intimate Moments’ With Husband Tim McGraw

You’d think 1883 star Faith Hill wouldn’t be so shy on-screen with her real-life husband. But it seems Hill wasn’t that comfortable filming the “intimate moments” between husband and wife on 1883, the Yellowstone prequel set for premiere later this month. What seems so authentic and effortless in real life with husband Tim McGraw isn’t easy to duplicate in front of cameras.
CELEBRITIES
FIRST For Women

Faith Hill Reveals How Tim McGraw Responded When Her Dad Was Dying

It’s good to have someone to lean on during tough times, and country singer Faith Hill says her husband, Tim McGraw, stepped up in a big way when her father was suffering from dementia. From Hill and McGraw’s romantic duets to their constant support of each other, it’s clear they’re deeply in love — and this is just the latest example of their beautiful relationship.
CELEBRITIES
townandcountrymag.com

Fans Are Flipping Over a New '1883' Photo of Faith Hill

Yellowstone fans are living their best lives this December. Not only are they knee-deep in new episodes of the fourth season but they’re also patiently awaiting the premiere of 1883, the much-anticipated Yellowstone prequel. As a refresher, 1883 tells the story of James Dutton (played by Tim McGraw) and his...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Television#Paramount#The Audacy App Sign
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill Stuns With Darker Curly Hair In A Ponytail While Tim McGraw Rocks Bushy Beard At Premiere Of ‘1883’

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw wowed when they stopped and posed at the premiere of their new show ‘1883’ while looking almost unrecognizable yet still gorgeous and stylish. Faith Hill, 54, and Tim McGraw, 54, were a highlight at the premiere of the new Paramount+ series 1883, which they both star in, at Encore Beach Club at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. The singers posed for photos while holding onto each other and showing off fashionable looks that didn’t include some of their usual signature features. Faith rocked darker curly hair, which is definitely different from the lighter straight tresses we’re used to seeing on her, and Tim flaunted a much fuller beard than he usually sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Fans React To Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Steamy Bathtub Scene

Yellowstone‘s spinoff series 1883 premiered with back-to-back episodes tonight, and one scene between Tim McGraw and his wife Faith Hill had the internet buzzing. Creator Taylor Sheridan hired the iconic country music couple to lead the new prequel to Yellowstone. The series is giving fans of Yellowstone a look back into the distant past to find out more about the history behind the Dutton Ranch. The land and ranch in Montana have already been converted for ranch use by the Dutton family. And the ancestors of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) face a whole different set of challenges in the 1800s to maintain what is theirs.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Opens Up About ‘Struggle’ with Alcoholism

“Yellowstone” fans are eagerly awaiting the debut of the show’s first spinoff “1883” which will arrive in under two weeks. The “Yellowstone” prequel will premiere its very first episode on December 19 and fans of the modern western cant wait. “1883” will tell the story of how the Dutton family came to settle in Montana. It will also give us the origins of how the “Yellowstone” Ranch became one of the largest cattle ranches in the country.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

48K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy