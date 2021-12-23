‘Realign perceptions’: the women behind the football at Australia’s Afghan National Cup | Emma Kemp

Shegofa Hassani is leaning up against the inside of the perimeter fence, surveying the blur of moving bodies in front of her. “She’s got a mad boot on her – best kicker in the team,” she says, pointing to one of the taller girls. She is talking about Asma Mohammad Zada, an 18-year-old winger who joined when she was 13.

Hassani – the captain – scans the group on the western Sydney pitch. “And she is the youngest,” she continues, redirecting her gaze towards Shafiqa Karimi, who is not yet 16. Another, named Zahra Mogul, receives her own sideline assessment as the “driven superstar” who works all-nighters as a disability support worker and then backs up for extra individual training sessions at 6am.

Zahra Mogul during training at Webbs Avenue Playing Fields in Auburn. Photograph: Bahram Mia/The Guardian

Mogul is one of only two Sydney United Girls squad members who were born in Australia. The rest are mostly first-generation Hazaras whose families fled their native country and who will, in the coming days, contest the Afghan National Cup.

Football is obviously the bread and butter of this annual five-day, round-robin tournament but the game itself is also a vessel to community, a bringing together of the diaspora, including some who have recently escaped Afghanistan. It is an excuse for families to travel interstate and renew cultural roots – and make a heap of food. It is, basically, a festival.

The men’s tournament has been running since 2003 – every Christmas hopping from Queensland and Victoria to New South Wales and South Australia – but there was no female equivalent until 2015, when teams from Melbourne and Adelaide played each other in the inaugural women’s competition. The following year, Hussain Ramazani created Sydney United Girls.

“I encouraged some girls to play,” says Ramazani, a Hazara man and a long-time footballer and coach who arrived by boat in 2010. “Some girls wanted to play football, but in their traditional culture they shame their family or they can’t play among their people – that’s why I encouraged them to come.”

During his 20 months in Nauru detention centre, Ramazani set up mini-competitions to help distract fellow asylum seekers from their uncertain and weary circumstances. Once he got out he continued doing the same, establishing pathways for the Afghan Australian community to play football and volleyball affordably.

Hussain Ramazani. Photograph: Bahram Mia/The Guardian

His unofficial role now encapsulates a bit of everything: tournament organiser, team logistics manager, fundraiser, acquirer of sponsorships, mentor. In Auburn he is many things to many people. Tonight he is general overseer, perched on the touchline observing a small-sided training game. The girls, within the confines of witches hats, pass in invisible prisms at a pace clearly not quite quick enough for one of the coaches. “Yallah, yallah,” he directs, then slips into English and calls “come on, come on.”

Some players attend the mosque before a fundraising dinner. Photograph: The Guardian

Midweek training is generally scheduled to start at 6pm but the squad, Hassani says, operate on “Afghan time”, which means the warm-up does not realistically get going until 6.30pm. The scene is relaxed, and it’s also pretty quiet at Webbs Avenue Playing Fields, save for a couple of men doing shooting practice a couple of pitches over.

“It was really last-minute,” says Nilofar Sadeqi a 22-year-old striker-cum-central defender who started playing football with school friends before joining Sydney United in its infancy – less than a month before the 2016 tournament. “We weren’t amazing, we just had the interest. Shegofa was captain; she was playing state league at that time. That’s where I met her actually, and now she’s my sister-in-law – soccer starts everything.”

Nilofar Sadegi runs through a drill. Photograph: Bahram Mia/The Guardian

Throughout the year most of the squad play the regular football season together with local clubs.

“We’ve definitely progressed over the years,” she says. “To see that grow from six people to more than a team of us ready to do the training and be committed to playing the games on Sunday and then do the tournament as well, I think that’s incredible.”

Sadeqi, who is almost finished a double degree in law and business and works as a clerk, arrived in Australia with immediate family when she was five. She is from the Hazara-majority Jaghori district in south-eastern Ghazni province.

“I grew up here,” she says, “but I remember the mountains back home and I really, vividly remember the sunset.

“My parents talk about how when they grew up it was very different in terms of it was slower, peaceful, because we were from the countryside. Whereas in Sydney it’s like full on 9-5.” She clicks her fingers. “This appointment, that appointment, you don’t know when you’re sleeping, you don’t know when you’re waking up.

“My parents always try to keep my culture in me, and I’m proud of that. I love my my heritage, my food especially. I can’t cook it – I depend on my mum – but I love eating it. I love the colours, the dresses, the dances, the music. I’m very proud of my culture, but I think it does sometimes clash with the Aussie culture. I there’s a few different values at certain times.”

Team training at Auburn. Photograph: Bahram Mia/The Guardian

She has been back to Pakistan, where she has some relatives, but the rest of her family are in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has returned to power and the country has plunged into a pit of mass poverty, overflowing health facilities and an economy the United Nations says is now in “freefall” .

“I think it’s gotten to a point where you just kind of have to accept it,” Sadeqi says. “At the end of the day, it is what it is and they can’t really do anything, and it doesn’t seem like help is coming.”

Helplessness is an undeniable sentiment in this community. In Australia, though, life throws up other, less-spoken-about hardships.

“There may be a misconception that people who have come here have gone through the most difficult part – for example fleeing the Talibs,” says Bahram Mia, a photographer whose family come from the eastern Laghman province, and who appears to know just about everybody. He is pitchside, on his knees and rolling film.

Players are put through their paces in training. Photograph: Bahram Mia/The Guardian

“But in actuality,” he continues, “when you come to a new place as a migrant and you are in a completely new environment, with no family support and you’ve come with nothing, it can be even more challenging.

“Especially if you’re a parent, you have those intergenerational conflicts as well, where you’re kind of pulled by your homeland but then you’re also being pulled by your kids here into a different culture and set of values. That can cause you to almost relive the trauma of leaving your homeland, because you feel as though like the sand is moving from underneath the feet of your children in terms of that cultural bedrock they had that’s no longer there.

“Everybody’s journey is different. If you are from say, the intelligentsia or the more well-off and privileged and you can speak to English, you’ll probably settle a lot quicker. But that has its own challenges in that, when you were overseas you were something, and then you come here and now you’re nothing.”

It is for this reason – this need to “realign perceptions” – that Mia’s mother was among a group of Afghan Australians who Zoomed some members of the women’s national team, coaches and family while they were in hotel quarantine, having been safely extracted from Kabul in August.

Shegofa watches her team from the sidelines as she rests a niggling injury. Photograph: Bahram Mia/The Guardian

Hassani sent them food. She doesn’t even mention this until somebody else does because it is just the normal thing to do. The 25-year-old, like Sadegi, is from Jaghori. Her father came alone by boat and subsequently sponsored her, her mother and siblings, who arrived in 2006.

“I spoke very little English or little to none,” says Hassani, who now works for Creating Chances, an organisation which promotes youth development through sport in schools.

“It’s very difficult … but because I was young I was able to adapt, and football really helped me in that sense because I was able to have fun and play with kids my age and learn the language through that.”

Sydney United Girls training. Photograph: Bahram Mia/The Guardian

She had always loved kicking the football with her brothers, but the cultural barriers around women playing seemed insurmountable. Until they weren’t, and the many initially reluctant parents came around and now whole-heartedly support their daughters.

Still, there are other, more confronting challenges in Australia, such as racism.

“Last year I got called a terrorist on the field by a player on an opposing team, and it hurt me,” she says. “I mean, we were terrorising them in a way because we were smashing it – I scored two or three goals – and they couldn’t play the game so they resorted to using hurtful words. We reported them to the association.”

Zahra (left) watches the Matildas play the US at Stadium Australia with her friend and teammate Semi. Photograph: Bahram Mia/The Guardian

Mogul – Hassani’s “football superstar” – was born here. Her father is Afghan and her mother Armenian. The 19-year-old midfielder, who lives in Auburn with her brothers, dropped out of school not long before graduating so she could help her mum financially. She was working at Kmart then. Now she is with the NDIS, and will head straight to work after training for an overnight shift, before training again in the morning.

There is method to the madness – rehabbing injuries and maintaining fitness in a bid to eventually return to playing at a higher level. In this group she is a bit of a leader. She is vocal, albeit in a few different languages. “There’s Hazaragi, Pashto, Farsi,” she says. “They all kind of sound the same but they’re not. I understand more than I can speak.”

Still, the girls are a second family inside a wider second family that is the more than 12,000 Afghanistan-born Australians living in Greater Sydney. It is evident in the way a Lidcombe mosque hosted a dinner to raise funds for the tournament, in the way a local Afghan business is their front-of-shirt sponsor, and in the way Mia jokes he is told to sleep in the garage during the tournament so his household can squeeze in impromptu visitors.

Coach Ramazan addresses players during a training session. Photograph: Bahram Mia/The Guardian

The Western Sydney Wanderers are also heavily involved. The A-League Men club will host the event, comprising some 600 players across 24 men’s teams, six women’s and eight youth, free of charge at their elite Blacktown training facility. It is also facilitating donors through the Wanderers Foundation.

The overall emphasis is inclusion, a point particularly felt by the female players.

“In our culture especially, our people place a lot of emphasis on women in education … but when it comes to sport maybe it’s not as open-minded,” Sadeqi says. “It’s definitely getting better. Now we’ve got our parents seeing us on the field, and you kind of feel their pride. They get into it and they come and support you.”