Keithville, LA

Chimp Haven residents get gifts of fruit for Christmas

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
The residents of Chimp Haven in North Louisiana received some holiday treats as part of a Christmas-inspired enrichment fun.

The holiday treats which included fruits were wrapped in brightly colored paper, Chimp Haven said. The facility is the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary located in Keithville, La. The refuge sits on 200 acres of forested land and is home to more than 330 chimps retired from biomedical research.

“Just like many of our kids at home, the chimps love tearing into presents in festive wrapping, and fruit is always a welcomed treat for the chimpanzees,” said Rana Smith, Chimp Haven president and CEO. “Gift-wrapping some of the chimps’ favorite foods allows us create a novel, enriching experience that helps keep their minds active and their bodies healthy.”

To create the gift packages, staff members placed fruit cocktail into recycled boxes before wrapping treats in holiday paper. The packages were then tossed into the chimpanzees’ forested habitat for them to discover and devour.

“Most of the chimpanzees jumped right into the activity, ripping into the gift boxes and nibbling away at the treats they uncovered,” Smith said. “Some chimps pressed their faces deep inside the boxes to get every last morsel, while Pearl chose to stash her gifts to open after all of her friends were done with theirs.”

Chimp Haven says they serve fresh produce to the chimpanzees daily, and caretakers look for ways to provide additional enrichment opportunities that simulate exploration and discovery activities they would encounter in the wild.

LeBlanc Kia makes donation to Toys for Tots

Hundreds of toys were collected during LeBlanc Kia of New Iberia's inaugural "LeBlanc Family Toy Drive." The toy drive was held on December 4. Local families were invited to donate toys and enjoy live music by Horace Trahan and the Ossun Express along with jambalaya, fun jumps, face painting, and pictures with Santa.
GMA Dave Trips: Where We Went in 2021 Part 1

2021 began with a whimper, and we were ready to leave 2020 in the rear view mirror for good. Unfortunately, 2021 was starting the same way 2020 was ending. The Pandemic, still surging, keeping us outside as much as possible. So we started at the crown jewel of Acadiana, the Atchafalaya Basin. Even in the dead of winter, there's a beauty there like no other.
LCG releases holiday waste collection schedule

Because both Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on a weekend, the trash and recycling collection schedule will not be affected. Republic Services will run its regular routes the weeks following Christmas and New Year’s Day, and sanitiation workers will pick up excess holiday waste as long as it’s bagged and placed at least three feet away from trash and recycling carts.
