Belgium’s Oscar Entry ‘Playground’ Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

By K.J. Yossman
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelgium’s Oscar entry “Playground” has an official trailer. The film, which documents the brutal reality of playground bullying, opened at Cannes Un Certain Regard before going on to screen at the San Sebastian and the BFI film festivals. It also won the Fipresci award. Variety’s reviewer described it as “raw” and...

www.nhregister.com

Connecticut Post

TrustNordisk Unveils Trailer For Teenage Romance ‘So Damn Easy Going’ (EXCLUSIVE)

TrustNordisk is unveiling the trailer for Christoffer Sandler’s feature directing debut “So Damn Easy Going,” a teenage romantic dramedy. The film is headlined by a Swedish cast of newcomers Nikki Hanseblad and Melina Paukkonen and Shanti Roney (“Nymphomaniac: Vol. II). Sandler penned the script with Lina Åström, Jessika Jankert and Linda-Maria Birbeck.
#School Bullying#Cannes Un Certain Regard#Film Movement#Film Forum
thefilmstage.com

IFFMH Review: Georgia’s Oscar Entry Brighton 4th is a Touching Tragicomedy

In Brighton 4th, the Georgian diaspora of Brooklyn’s Brighton Beach (an area known colloquially as “Little Odessa” for its largely East European and Russian communities) provide backdrop to a touching story of father (a former champion wrestler) and son (a decent man with an indecent gambling habit). Equally warm and melancholic with a rich vein of tragicomedy, Brighton is just the second narrative from Levan Koguashvili, a Georgian filmmaker who became toast of this year’s Tribeca Film Festival when Brighton 4th took home the award for Best Film in their “International” selection, as well as Best Actor (Levan Tediashvili, an astonishing find) and Best Screenplay (Boris Frumin, a writer and associate professor at NYU.)
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Playground’ (‘Un Monde’): Film Review

Playground is not a psychological drama, per se, but it could be. Belgian director Laura Wandel’s jarring debut feature plunges headlong into the world of school-aged children and observes their dynamics with chilling precision. It generously studies its subjects — children, bullying, adults confronting the implications of the latter — and extracts haunting conclusions about the Darwinian nature of ostensibly idyllic settings. The film, which premiered this year in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section and was recently acquired by Film Movement, opens appropriately on the first day of school. As children rush through the gates, eager to escape the watchful gaze...
Deadline

Sony Pictures Classics, UAR Upbeat On ‘Parallel Mothers’ Open, ‘Licorice Pizza’ Expansion Amid Omicron – Specialty Box Office

Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers opened to an estimated $41,076 this weekend on three screens for a PSA of $13,692 over three days. Distributor Sony Pictures Classics co-president Michael Barker calls that cume conservative, anticipating $42-$43K for the Penelope Cruz-starrer that he said has been attracting a diverse new audience to Almodóvar, including younger moviegoers. “We’re thrilled with the opening. This last week has been really nerve-racking. We didn’t know what to expect. They were closing down live theater, restaurants in my neighborhood were closing on certain days,” Barker said. He attributed the solid showing amid Omicron headwinds to a combination of great...
Deadline

2021 Film Festival Gallery: Spike Lee’s Cannes Gaffe, Julia Ducournau’s Historic Triumph & ‘Belfast’ Tops TIFF

Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, it was a year of highlights from film festivals around the world. Who could forget Spike Lee’s now-infamous moment when he accidentally revealed this year’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner early after a translation mix-up? How about Titane director Julia Ducournau making history as the first woman to win the top Cannes prize solo? (Jane Campion, the only other female director to win the Palme, shared her prize with Chen Kaige in 1993.) Once again, Covid reared its ugly head, disrupting events throughout the year. Some fests were forced to go entirely online, while others held physical editions but were limited in their ability to invite talent due to travel restrictions. Cannes remained steadfast in its determination to hold an in-person event, eventually taking place in July. Considering the circumstances, proceedings ran impressively smoothly, even if the saliva-based daily Covid testing was off-putting for some. Venice and Toronto were also held physically, albeit with smaller attendances than usual, setting the stage for the awards race that is raging now. Click on the photo at the top of this post to scroll through the gallery. Here’s to a 2022 packed with more film festival thrills and spills.
hollywoodsoapbox.com

REVIEW: ‘Roh,’ Malaysia’s official Oscar entry, now on DVD

Photo: Roh is a new horror movie and Malaysia’s official entry for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars. Photo courtesy of Film Movement / Provided by Foundry Comm with permission. Roh, the new horror movie from writer-director Emir Ezwan, is an intimate tale of a family who lives...
awardswatch.com

2022 Oscar Predictions: FILM EDITING and CINEMATOGRAPHY (December)

We won’t have guild nominations for film editing (ACE) and cinematography (ASC) until next month but there are a few critics groups who expand outside of the traditional ‘top 8’ categories and animated/documentary/international film. For film editing there isn’t much of a consensus or leader as Washington...
Anime News Network

DNF Duel Fighting Game's Trailer Reveals Summer 2022 Debut

The YouTube channel for the DNF Duel fighting game for the Dungeon Fighter Online (Arad Senki) franchise began streaming a trailer on Sunday. The trailer revealed the game's summer 2022 debut for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Neople, Eighting, and Arc System Works announced the title at the "Dungeon...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Eyes Huge $100 Million in Second Weekend as ‘Sing 2’ and ‘Matrix 4’ Battle for No. 2

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is unwrapping another big box office bounty on Christmas. The grand finale in Sony’s Tom Holland-led superhero trilogy added another $19.6 million from 4,336 domestic theaters on Friday, putting the film on pace to earn $92 million to $100 million over the traditional weekend. Those are huge box office receipts at a time when several new films (such as “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Sing 2” and “The King’s Man,” among others) are opening nationwide to notable ticket sales. Despite growing concerns over the omicron variant of COVID-19, the overall domestic box office will reach its highest levels for...
New Haven Register

Apple TV Plus Debuts ‘Servant’ Season 3 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

The psychological thriller series follows Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell), their son Jericho (Mason and Julius Belford) and his nanny Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), who has secret powers and ties to a cult called the Church of Lesser Saints. Rupert Grint and Sunita Mani also star. More...
