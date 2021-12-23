ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MI

Man who kept diner open to pay bills dies after COVID-19

By AP Newsroom
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oh7pf_0dUb1CYB00

A man who defied state orders and kept his restaurant open last year during the pandemic, partly to pay medical bills, has died of complications from COVID-19.

John Parney operated the Quincy Diner in Quincy in southern Michigan. He was 62 years old.

Parney was admitted to a hospital with COVID-19 in September, went home but quickly developed significant health problems that put him back in the hospital.

Parney died Dec. 14.

He kept the restaurant open in December 2020 in violation of orders from the Michigan health department, which was trying to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by banning dine-in business. Parney's wife has colon cancer and they needed the income.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
State
Michigan State
Quincy, MI
Lifestyle
Quincy, MI
Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Health
Quincy, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Quincy, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Quincy, MI
Health
Quincy, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Bills#Southern Michigan#Covid#Food Drink#The Quincy Diner
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy