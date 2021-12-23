ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion Parish, LA

Vermilion deputies searching for runaway 16-year-old

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CYjld_0dUb12oA00

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s is searching for a runaway teenager who may be in one of several cities in Acadiana.

Deputies say 16-year-old Desiray Breaux may be in the Carencro, Cecilia, Rayne or Morgan City areas.

Breaux is described by deputies as being 5’4”, 130lbs with straight brown hair and brown eyes. She is said to have a tattoo of a dot with a heart on her right wrist.

Anyone with information on Breaux's whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Shay Hargrave at (337) 898-4403 or (337) 893-0871.

Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous can call the tips line at (337) 740-TIPS / (337) 740-8477 or download and logon to the P3 App to report a tip.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
KATC News

Four people shot on the Thruway Saturday

Lafayette Police are asking for tips in a shooting that left four people injured on Christmas day. Police were called to the 2100 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway to a report of a shooting. They found that four people had been transported to local hospitals with gunshot wounds, a spokeswoman said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Cecilia, LA
Vermilion Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Vermilion Parish, LA
City
Rayne, LA
KATC News

Man known as Scooter Santa injured in hit-and-run

The Lafayette man who is known as Santa on a Scooter was involved in a hit and run accident Thursday. The crash happened on Pinhook Road between Bernard Road and Morgan Street in Broussard at about 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 23. The vehicle that hit him, while he was riding his scooter, had square-shaped headlights and may have been red or orange.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#P3#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
KATC News

Lafayette Police investigating shots fired in Target parking lot

Lafayette Police say they are investigating after shots were fired in the area of the Target parking lot on Ambassador Caffery. Spokesperson for the police department Robin Green says that officers responded to a disturbance in the area on Thursday afternoon. When officers arrived, they discovered that shots had been fired.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KATC News

Jeanerette Police: Juvenile accidentally shot outside Main St. business

Jeanerette Police are investigating after a juvenile was accidentally shot on Main Street Wednesday evening. According to Chief Dusty Vallot, a 15-year-old and a 7-year-old were in a vehicle outside a barber shop around 6:30 p.m. The 15-year-old located a gun and the weapon "accidentally" discharged and struck the 7-year-old in the head, the chief says.
JEANERETTE, LA
KATC News

Church Point PD searching for suspects wanted in recent shootings

Church Point Police are looking for two men they say are wanted in connection to recent shootings. According to Chief Dale Thibodeaux, CPPD received calls on the evening of December 14 saying someone had been shot on N Wilson St. in the Centennial Village housing area. A nearby officer chased a suspect vehicle but ended up losing the vehicle.
CHURCH POINT, LA
KATC News

KATC News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy