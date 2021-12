Cybint wraps up 2021 with 18 new community college and university partners as the U.S. administration amps up its legislative push for more cybersecurity education. Cybint, the software-as-a-service arm of ThriveDX , a global digital education giant formerly known as HackerU, announces a major expansion in the U.S. through a series of partnerships with more than a dozen colleges and universities secured throughout 2021. By bringing its cybersecurity bootcamp to learners of all backgrounds and education levels, it has made future-proof digital skills more accessible to the U.S. population amid a larger nation-wide legislative push for a more inclusive and tech-oriented education in the country. Rebranding the bootcamp to Impact in the wake of Cybint’s acquisition by ThriveDX in August 2021, the company showcases its commitment to making a difference for the modern workforce.

COLLEGES ・ 4 DAYS AGO