Belgium’s Oscar Entry ‘Playground’ Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

By K.J. Yossman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelgium’s Oscar entry “Playground” has an official trailer. The film, which documents the brutal reality of playground bullying, opened at Cannes Un Certain Regard before going on to screen at the San Sebastian and the BFI film festivals. It also won the Fipresci award. Variety’s reviewer described it as “raw” and...

TrustNordisk Unveils Trailer For Teenage Romance ‘So Damn Easy Going’ (EXCLUSIVE)

TrustNordisk is unveiling the trailer for Christoffer Sandler’s feature directing debut “So Damn Easy Going,” a teenage romantic dramedy. The film is headlined by a Swedish cast of newcomers Nikki Hanseblad and Melina Paukkonen and Shanti Roney (“Nymphomaniac: Vol. II). Sandler penned the script with Lina Åström, Jessika Jankert and Linda-Maria Birbeck.
SAG-AFTRA and Actors Equity Extend Video Pact for Live Stage Productions

In another nod to worsening pandemic conditions, SAG-AFTRA and Actors’ Equity Association have extended the agreement struck last year 2020 that makes it easier for producers to offer live streaming and other recorded video of stage productions. The deal was reached in November 2020, months after the shutdown of...
‘Bye Bye Morons’ Review (‘Adieu les cons’): César Winner Pales in Comparison to Its Influences

A suicidal IT specialist and a blind archivist help a dying woman find the child she gave up for adoption in French director Albert Dupontel’s “Adieu les cons,” rechristened “Bye Bye Morons” in the U.S. (though “So Long, Suckers!” would’ve probably be a better translation). If you’re wondering how the iconoclastic Dupontel would incorporate such a trio into a comedy, drama, satire or farce, therein lies the issue: “Bye Bye Morons” tries to be all four of those genres at once, often to its detriment.
Nagarjuna, Sarath Kumar in Star Studded Disney Plus Hotstar Telugu-Language Line Up

The Hindi, Tamil and Telugu language entertainment industries are the most prolific content producers in India. India's Ram Charan on Working With Chiranjeevi, S.S. Rajamouli and Shankar (EXCLUSIVE) Ram Madhvani, Creator of Emmy-Nominated Disney Series 'Aarya,' Sets 'The Waking of a Nation' (EXCLUSIVE) Top Telugu star Nagarjuna will host “BiggBoss...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Eyes Huge $100 Million in Second Weekend as ‘Sing 2’ and ‘Matrix 4’ Battle for No. 2

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is unwrapping another big box office bounty on Christmas. The grand finale in Sony’s Tom Holland-led superhero trilogy added another $19.6 million from 4,336 domestic theaters on Friday, putting the film on pace to earn $92 million to $100 million over the traditional weekend. Those are huge box office receipts at a time when several new films (such as “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Sing 2” and “The King’s Man,” among others) are opening nationwide to notable ticket sales. Despite growing concerns over the omicron variant of COVID-19, the overall domestic box office will reach its highest levels for...
Deadline

Sony Pictures Classics, UAR Upbeat On ‘Parallel Mothers’ Open, ‘Licorice Pizza’ Expansion Amid Omicron – Specialty Box Office

Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers opened to an estimated $41,076 this weekend on three screens for a PSA of $13,692 over three days. Distributor Sony Pictures Classics co-president Michael Barker calls that cume conservative, anticipating $42-$43K for the Penelope Cruz-starrer that he said has been attracting a diverse new audience to Almodóvar, including younger moviegoers. “We’re thrilled with the opening. This last week has been really nerve-racking. We didn’t know what to expect. They were closing down live theater, restaurants in my neighborhood were closing on certain days,” Barker said. He attributed the solid showing amid Omicron headwinds to a combination of great...
Deadline

2021 Film Festival Gallery: Spike Lee’s Cannes Gaffe, Julia Ducournau’s Historic Triumph & ‘Belfast’ Tops TIFF

Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, it was a year of highlights from film festivals around the world. Who could forget Spike Lee’s now-infamous moment when he accidentally revealed this year’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner early after a translation mix-up? How about Titane director Julia Ducournau making history as the first woman to win the top Cannes prize solo? (Jane Campion, the only other female director to win the Palme, shared her prize with Chen Kaige in 1993.) Once again, Covid reared its ugly head, disrupting events throughout the year. Some fests were forced to go entirely online, while others held physical editions but were limited in their ability to invite talent due to travel restrictions. Cannes remained steadfast in its determination to hold an in-person event, eventually taking place in July. Considering the circumstances, proceedings ran impressively smoothly, even if the saliva-based daily Covid testing was off-putting for some. Venice and Toronto were also held physically, albeit with smaller attendances than usual, setting the stage for the awards race that is raging now. Click on the photo at the top of this post to scroll through the gallery. Here’s to a 2022 packed with more film festival thrills and spills.
hollywoodsoapbox.com

REVIEW: ‘Roh,’ Malaysia’s official Oscar entry, now on DVD

Photo: Roh is a new horror movie and Malaysia’s official entry for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars. Photo courtesy of Film Movement / Provided by Foundry Comm with permission. Roh, the new horror movie from writer-director Emir Ezwan, is an intimate tale of a family who lives...
awardswatch.com

2022 Oscar Predictions: FILM EDITING and CINEMATOGRAPHY (December)

We won’t have guild nominations for film editing (ACE) and cinematography (ASC) until next month but there are a few critics groups who expand outside of the traditional ‘top 8’ categories and animated/documentary/international film. For film editing there isn’t much of a consensus or leader as Washington...
Fandango

Exclusive Poster Debut: 'Uncharted''

A bold new adventure awaits Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) as they join forces for the first time in Uncharted. Nathan is tending bar when he meets Sully, who offers him an opportunity to find an incredible treasure, perhaps the greatest in history. Street-smart Nathan is eager to begin the pursuit, especially when he realizes he could learn more about the disappearance of his beloved brother, yet dangers quickly arise. Can Nathan and Sully overcome the many dangerous challenges ahead?
Stamford Advocate

Oscars’ Eligibility List for Original Song and Score Contains Few Surprises (EXCLUSIVE)

Eighty-four songs and 137 original scores have been deemed eligible for Academy Awards consideration this year, Variety has learned. The approximately 375 members of Oscar’s music branch began preliminary voting on Friday. Balloting ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Fifteen songs and 15 scores will be chosen to compete for the final five slots in each category.
cineuropa.org

Episode 22: Queens (France/Belgium/ Morocco/Netherlands)

The Co-production Podcast is a collaboration between Cineuropa and Eurimages. Each episode welcomes producers to share best practices and to inspire new industry-wide collaborations in Europe and beyond. In the 22nd episode of the Co-production Podcast, Cineuropa’s editor-in-chief, Domenico La Porta, and co-producers Jean des Forêts (Petit Film, France), and...
seattlepi.com

Apple TV Plus Debuts ‘Servant’ Season 3 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

The psychological thriller series follows Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell), their son Jericho (Mason and Julius Belford) and his nanny Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), who has secret powers and ties to a cult called the Church of Lesser Saints. Rupert Grint and Sunita Mani also star. More...
