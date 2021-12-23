OCSO searching for missing van of homicide victim

Update as of 3:24 p.m.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit has located the victim’s van off Parkview Road Northwest in the Denton Boulevard area and backed up to the Fort Walton Beach Golf Course, according to a release.

According to OCSO, the van was spotted by a deputy around 1:30 p.m.

Anyone in that vicinity who saw or heard anything suspicious overnight is asked to please contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing van of a homicide victim who was found on Highway 98 on Okaloosa island around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to a release.

The Florida tag is Y365RP.

Anyone who spots this van or has information on its whereabouts or the shooting is asked to please call 9-1-1 or the OCSO dispatch number at 850-863-7400.

You can also leave an anonymous tip at Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers – 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, pr P3 Tips mobile application.

Deputies advise not to make any contact with anyone in or near the vehicle and to notify law enforcement immediately.

