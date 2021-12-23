ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intel Apologizes After Asking Suppliers To Avoid China's Xinjiang Region

By Phil Hall
 4 days ago
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has apologized to its Chinese customer base after sending a letter to its global suppliers urging them not to source products from the Xinjiang region where the Chinese government has been accused of human rights abuses against its Uyghur and other Turkic minorities of the Muslim...

