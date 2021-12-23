Driver escapes after Rumpke truck catches fire in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A Rumpke truck driver was able to escape his vehicle after it was engulfed in flames Thursday in Miamisburg.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the truck caught fire around 7:16 a.m. on 60 Lawrence Avenue. Miami Valley Fire crews said the driver smelled the fire and was able to park the truck away from the building and get out of the vehicle. The fire was contained to the truck.

An initial investigation showed that the fire was caused by a malfunction in the truck’s undercarriage between the cab and body. Crews said the cause was probably hydraulic fluid.

The extent of damage is unknown, however, the total truck cost is $300,000, but where the damage is centralized costs $60,000 to $70,000.

Rumpke said in a release that the fire is a reminder that hazardous materials – specifically lithium-ion batteries – can become hazardous when compressed, and need to be disposed of properly.

“A thorough investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire,” said area safety manager Randy Broadright. “As we continue to investigate the cause of the fire, we want to remind residents that hazardous material, such as batteries, do not belong in your trash or recycling.”

Broadright continued, “We ask our customers to assist us by reviewing proper curbside guidelines when disposing of trash or recycling.”

Rumpke’s curbside guidelines can be found at www.rumpke.com . To properly dispose of batteries and other hazardous material, contact your local solid waste district.

