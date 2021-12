If you haven’t exactly completed your Christmas shopping list, you are not alone. A study by OnePoll asked 2,000 Americans about their gift-giving and holiday celebrations and found 51% tend to wait for the last-minute to do their holiday shopping. It’s no surprise, then, than 60% always struggle to find the perfect gift. Almost a third of those surveyed said they often lose track of time and feel they never give the right gift to begin with.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO