ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The Conservative Case For Prison Reform

By Tony Messenger
TIME
TIME
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vyyAt_0dUazjWS00

Jeremy Cady and I first met on the plush green grass in front of the Missouri Capitol. It was the spring of 2009, and once a week or so a group of capitol staffers, reporters, and even the occasional elected official would kick a soccer ball around on a rectangular section of lawn that more often than not went unused. We’d play three-on-three, or four-on-four, depending on how many would show up. Cady and I generally guarded each other because we were both big, slow, and, well, generally lacking in superior soccer skill.

I was a capital correspondent for the state’s largest newspaper, The Post-Dispatch ; Cady was a Republican staff member in the house—though he would eventually leave state government and go to work for Americans for Prosperity, a libertarian political organization funded by the Koch Brothers .

And some nine years removed from those capitol lawn soccer games, Cady emailed me and asked if I’d be interested in speaking about the debtors’ prison columns I was writing for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at an Americans for Prosperity event in St. Charles County. (Until that point in my career, any of my writing on the Koch Brothers or Americans for Prosperity was hardly positive—to say the least, we were strange bedfellows.) Many Republicans in Missouri had a catchy but derisive name for my employer: The Post-Disgrace , a clever shorthand to patronize the paper as too liberal. But as I wrote about rural Missourians who were caught in the never-ending cycle of abuse that criminalized poverty fosters, I often received letters that began with some version of this: “I normally disagree with your columns, but…” They were invariably from readers on the right side of the aisle.

Amid the most divided political landscape of my life, I had stumbled upon a unifying issue.

Around the same time I was invited to speak to the AFP group, Missouri’s Republican governor Mike Parson had proposed closing a state prison . It was a move contemplated by several governors in the past as Missouri struggled to deal with its ever-increasing corrections budget. Its state prison system, at the time, had a population of more than 32,000 inmates.

Several years earlier, in 2010, former representative Matt Bartle had unsuccessfully made the same proposal. It was after the Great Recession, and Missouri, like most states, had seen its revenues plummet. By 2010, without federal aid to come from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, Missouri faced a $1 billion shortfall.

Read more: The True History of America’s Private Prison Industry

Missouri’s incarceration rate of 859 people per 100,000 of total population had been steadily climbing since the late 1970s, making it the tenth highest such rate in the nation. Its corrections budget had shown a similar rise: Between 2001 and 2008, for instance, the corrections budget rose 65 percent, eating up an increasing percentage of the state’s budget.

Bartle, a thin, bespectacled attorney, is a conservative in the William F. Buckley mode, which is to say he’s intellectual about his limited-government beliefs. He came to a simple conclusion: Missouri was putting too many people in jail. There was no way to fix the state’s budget problems without closing a prison.

“One thing was clear—we were all agreed it was time to rethink criminal justice and incarceration,” Bartle told me of a consensus that was then seemingly apparent in the state’s legislature. “Both the right and the left thought so.”

“We did not do a very good job of moving the best ideas out of the room into law,” Bartle remembers—despite the leadership and support of a bipartisan group of lawmakers and judges, including key members of the majority Republican Party, there would be no prison closed that year. “But it was a reminder to me that people can get excited and innovative.”

In the decade to follow, the state’s corrections budget continued to climb. The jail and prison populations went up, not down. Missouri was hardly alone in this phenomenon, as prison populations soared across the country. Altogether, the U.S. remains the country with the highest known rate of incarceration in the world. And like Bartle, lawmakers in various states and the federal government, post–Great Recession, realized that they couldn’t keep allowing corrections budgets to increase unchecked year after year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VDUyp_0dUazjWS00
Marianne Purdie—Getty Images

More than any other place in Missouri, St. Charles County straddles the rural-urban divide that so often defines political disputes in the state. This is a county where gun ownership is high and taxes are low. More than 60 percent of its voters cast a ballot for Trump in 2016. But when it comes to the debtors’ prison issue that I was at the Americans For Prosperity group to talk about, however, St. Charles County bucks conservative orthodoxy.

If you spend time in the county jail there, you might receive a board bill for your time behind bars, like nearly every other rural county in Missouri. But unlike most, St. Charles County takes a person’s ability to pay into consideration.

“Our general rule of thumb is if the person is indigent—which is about 80 percent of our defendants—we don’t try to collect,” says St. Charles County prosecuting attorney Tim Lohmar, a Republican. (That number of poor defendants—80 percent—is not unusual. Various studies have shown that is the percentage of people charged with crimes in the U.S. that qualify for a public defender, a fair definition of living in some stage of poverty.)

Read more: When Your Body Counts But Your Vote Does Not: How Prison Gerrymandering Distorts Political Representation

But few counties in Missouri take ability to pay into account when charging board bills or other court costs or fees. That should offend the sensibilities of conservatives, Republican state representative Tony Lovasco told me at the Americans For Prosperity event. Lovasco is a member of the state’s House Special Committee on Criminal Justice. That committee would later hear, and pass, a bill that made it illegal to put people in jail who couldn’t afford to pay for court fines and fees, including board bills.

Here’s the truth about Lovasco and his fellow conservatives that night: They got it. They understood and cared about the injustice of their fellow Missourians being jailed again simply because they couldn’t afford the bill they received for previous time spent in jail. Some folks saw a form of double jeopardy, people being punished twice for the same, minor crimes. Others recognized it as a backdoor tax.

They helped answer a question that had been bugging me ever since I started writing a series of columns on American debtors’ prisons. Why was it that conservatives were joining liberals in advocating for criminal justice reform, particularly related to how the judicial system was being used to criminalize poverty?

If the courts are used as a debt-collection service, and that drives law enforcement decisions, then it bastardizes the entire purpose of the judicial branch of government and puts public safety at risk, explains Marc Levin, chief policy counsel at the Council on Criminal Justice and a senior advisor to the Right on Crime initiative (which he helped develop at the Texas Public Policy Foundation). He speaks in a language understood by conservatives about the tyranny of government and the deprivation of liberty by courts that don’t take into consideration the civil rights protections for the people who come before judges but can’t afford to pay the costs heaped upon them.

“I think it is important to both utilize coalitions across ideological lines… but also continue to have both conservative and liberal groups each speak to their own constituencies, both within the public and among policymakers,” Levin says.

Read more: Americans Aren’t Supposed to Be Jailed Before Trial Just Because They Can’t Make Bail. But It Happens All the Time

If America wants to ever win the so-called War on Poverty, then the criminal justice system must be the front lines, with an ever-increasing focus by those in charge of it to protect the civil rights of the people too often abused by a system more focused on tax collection than keeping local communities safe. Every judge, every prosecutor, every public defender in the country must ask themselves before they make a decision in the sorts of misdemeanor and traffic cases they rush through every day on crowded dockets: Can this person afford to pay the fines and fees the statutes call for in this case? Will jailing this person make my community safer? What must be done to make sure every defendant in this courtroom has their civil rights defended in the same way, regardless of if they have money, or don’t?

There are solutions currently making their way through both the courts and state capitols—all with some form of bipartisan support: Getting rid of cash bail , and ending the practice of putting people back in jail if they can’t afford a bill for their previous stay. (Better yet, don’t charge poor people for their time behind bars at all.)

States should also stop using court fines and fees as a primary revenue source for local governments, and limit the amount of revenue cities and counties can collect from driving tickets or court fines and fees. Taking this concept a step further, Pennsylvania Treasurer Joe Torsella in early 2021 wrote the nation’s credit-rating agencies and asked them to take into consideration a city’s reliance on fines and fees for revenue when considering municipal bond ratings.

None of these ideas are radical, and each have been adopted or supported in some capacity by lawmakers in both Democratic-and Republican-leaning states. But to fully implement them, they must go national, and lawmakers are going to have to deal with the consequences of not relying on the revenue sources they have depended upon to the detriment of their constituents who live in a state of poverty.

There can be no sale of justice in a free America. Until the country elevates that value, Lady Justice isn’t blind, and her scales are completely out of balance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y42pr_0dUazjWS00
St. Martin's Press

Adapted from Profit and Punishment: How America Criminalizes the Poor in the Name of Justice by Tony Messenger. Copyright © 2021. Available from St. Martin’s Press.

Comments / 26

Kurtis Baylor
3d ago

They do the same thing poor man gets out of jail wants to do right get his life together, and can't get a job or an apartment because of a background check, so the poor stay poor and end back in jail makes no sense!

Reply(7)
8
I am Versatile
3d ago

U.S Justice Reform! No more criminal acts by leaders and big firms. Banks stealing from the public, paying fines absorbed by the public and pocketed by the government, yet no one goes to prison.. Zephaniah 1: 6-18 👑 🙏@iamversatileofficial

Reply(1)
4
John bauman
3d ago

oh yeah let's have prison reform we give them computers we give them a nice place to sleep we gave them three meals a day we give them an education so when they get out they can do even more Despicable crimes from what I think I used to know about prison when you go to prison because you were no good so let's just give everybody a gold bar that goes to prison

Reply(5)
5
Related
americasvoice.org

Labor Leader in Virginia and Business Leader in Ohio Make Case for Immigration Reform

Washington, DC – Virginia labor leader Jaime Contreras and Ohio business leader Steve Stivers are both calling on Congress to include immigration in the Build Back Better Agenda. Both argue that immigrant workers are crucial to helping mitigate the current worker shortage in America. Both address the role immigrants and immigration can play in helping their respective battleground states recover from the COVID crisis.
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Prison reform must begin in the courtroom

Florida’s Department of Corrections is plagued by a presently insurmountable crisis: gridlock. Prisons are understaffed, underfunded, and overcrowded. Florida law requires every inmate to serve at least 85% of their sentence, no matter the amount of gain time — a type of time off for good behavior the FDOC awards. Compounded with outdated sentencing laws such as the "10, 20, Life" statutes calling for mandatory minimum sentences, every year, the courts are dumping significantly more inmates into the prison system than the FDOC can release.
POLITICS
bleedingheartland.com

Reform the U.S. Senate

Glenn Hurst is a family physician in southwest Iowa and a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. This week, Iowans received a wake-up call regarding how important it is that their candidate stands firmly on Democratic principles and at the very least supports President Joe Biden’s agenda. The demise of the Build Back Better bill, due to partisanship on the Republican side and a personal agenda of one Democrat, will leave many Iowans struggling without healthcare, without jobs, and without the ability to improve their own lives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Washington Post

The most dangerous conservative judges aren’t on the Supreme Court

The Republican-appointed judges serving on state courts and lower-level federal courts don’t get nearly as much attention as those on the U.S. Supreme Court. But those judges are some of the most important — and, unfortunately, most dangerous — figures in American politics. Limiting the radicalism of the current Republican Party will be difficult with a judiciary packed with GOP partisans writing Trumpism into law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Strickland case underscores need for justice reform

Regarding the editorial “Strickland’s case shows why Missouri’s compensation law needs a rewrite” (Dec. 5): Kevin Strickland is one example of the many failures of the criminal justice system in the United States. It is cruel to release an innocent man after 43 years of imprisonment and not give him a single dollar. The justice system, rather the injustice system, is complex and infiltrates many aspects of society.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
KEYC

Waseca FCI leads federal prisons in COVID-19 cases

The Miss America competition celebrates its 100th anniversary this Wednesday and Groton’s Kaitlyn O’Neil will represent the Mount Rushmore State. Sherry Bren set to testify before the SD State Legislature's GOAC committee. Updated: 48 minutes ago. The South Dakota Government Operations and Audit Committee (GOAC) is set to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tampa Bay Times

Am I naïve to think Senators Manchin and Sinema are doing what they think is right? | Letters

Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2 trillion bill | Dec. 21. How come Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, etc., are standing up for the poor and preparing America for the future when they fight for their beliefs in Congress, but Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema are blinkered conservatives and disloyal to their party when they adamantly stick by what they think is best for the country? Maybe they’re all doing what they believe is right, they just disagree. Yeah, I’m hopelessly naïve, I know.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans For Prosperity#Prison Reform#Private Prison#Capitol#The Post Dispatch#The Koch Brothers#Republicans#The Post Disgrace#Missourians#Afp
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Oklahoma

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
MSNBC

House GOP ready to end real investigations, start political probes

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made an infamous mistake in September 2015: The California Republican effectively admitted that the Republicans' Benghazi investigation was a political scheme to undermine Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. It was a striking reminder that GOP leaders were comfortable using congressional probes for electoral purposes. Six years...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

TIME

42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy