New hospital actions triggered as Maryland COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Additional actions are being taken by hospitals in the state on Thursday, as required by a Maryland Department of Health order issued earlier this month. As of Thursday morning, statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations have surpassed the threshold of 1,500.

Steps for hospitals to take as part of pandemic plans include:

Optimize existing bed capacity;

Adjust hospital capacity, such as bringing additional staffed beds into service;

Redeploy staff or alter staffing models;

Reduce non-urgent and elective procedures and surgeries;

Transfer patients to alternate care sites; and

Bridge idle clinical or administrative space online or convert other space for clinical care.

Earlier this week, Governor Hogan announced an additional $100 million in emergency funding for hospitals and nursing homes to help address urgent staffing needs.

Upon surpassing this threshold, the governor issued the following statement:

“Our projections now show that in the coming weeks, we could reach record levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland, possibly over 2,000. We have been actively preparing for this scenario in coordination with all of our hospitals, and today’s actions are the latest step in that planning…w e urge Marylanders to do your part by getting your vaccine or booster shot as soon as you can.”

“We will continue to closely monitor this surge, and take additional actions as needed.”

