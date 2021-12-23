ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

National Board of Review Awards Gala Postponed Due to COVID-19 Surge

By Scott Feinberg
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago


The National Board of Review has postponed its annual Awards Gala, which was set for Jan. 11 at Cipriani in New York City, due to the ongoing COVID -19 surge.

“Out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of our guests, members and community, we have made the decision to postpone the NBR’s annual Awards Gala,” NBR President Annie Schulhof said in a statement Thursday. “We look forward to celebrating this year’s honorees, safely, at a later time.”

Further details on the postponement will be announced in the coming weeks.

The decision follows a handful of New York and Los Angeles live events that have either canceled or postponed amid the rise in cases due to the highly contagious omicron variant, which became the dominant strain on Monday. In the gear-up to awards season and amid the virus surge, Hollywood events including the Academy’s Governors Awards, the AFI Awards, the BAFTA Tea party and Critics Choice Awards have all altered plans .

The Hollywood Reporter

Jean-Marc Vallee, ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ and ‘Big Little Lies’ Director, Dies at 58

Jean-Marc Vallée, known for directing such films as Dallas Buyers Club and Wild, along with the HBO series Big Little Lies, has died. He was 58. Longtime producing partner Nathan Ross confirmed his death in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter. Vallée died suddenly over the weekend in his cabin near Quebec City, Canada, and the cause of death was not immediately disclosed. “Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently,” the statement read. “He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Critics Choice Awards Postponed Amid COVID Concerns

As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, the Critics Choice Awards will no longer take place as planned, following numerous other January events that have recently been scuttled. The Critics Choice Association announced Wednesday that the in-person ceremony, initially planned for Jan. 9, had been postponed, with a new date yet to be chosen. Although the group stated Monday that the event would still happen as scheduled, the updated decision follows news of record-breaking cases in New York and rising concerns of yet another wave of the pandemic. According to a statement, the group decided that postponing the ceremony was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Sing 2’ Top Christmas, ‘Matrix’ and ‘King’s Man’ Get Sidelined

Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home crushed it at the Christmas box office, earning $138.6 million from 4,336 theaters in North America for the long five-day holiday to finish Sunday with $467.3 million domestically and more than $1 billion worldwide. No Way Home has shattered numerous records since opening last weekend and is the first film of the pandemic era to hurtle past the $1 billion threshold at the worldwide box office. It also scored the third-best Christmas Day gross of all time ($31.7 million) in North America for a weekend gross of $81.5 million. The 10-day domestic total of $467.3 is the...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Wanda Young, Member of Motown’s The Marvelettes Who Sang on Hit “Please Mr. Postman,” Dies at 78

Wanda Young, a member of Motown’s chart-topping The Marvelettes, has died in suburban Detroit. She was 78. Meta Ventress told The New York Times in a story published Saturday that her mother died Dec. 15 in Garden City, Michigan, of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Young and other members of the Marvelettes were teenagers when they recorded “Please Mr. Postman” for Berry Gordy Jr.’s Motown Records in 1961. The song became Motown’s first No. 1 pop hit. The all-female group was signed by Motown to its Tamla label earlier that year and included Georgeanna Tillman, Gladys Horton, Katherine Anderson and Juanita Cowart, according to...
MUSIC
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
The Hollywood Reporter

T. Mark Taylor, Artist and Toy Designer for He-Man and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Dies at 80

T. Mark Taylor, artist and toy designer for the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise as well as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, died Thursday at his Southern California home. He was 80. The cause was congestive heart failure, Taylor’s family said in an email to The Associated Press on Saturday. He-man was the muscled frontman for toy manufacturer Mattel’s Masters of the Universe franchise, which would later spawn an animated series that became a staple for children. Kids squeezed in homework between scenes featuring the strapping cartoon hero as he battled sorcerers and other villains. He-Man might have been known...
PASADENA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

How the ‘Reopening Night’ Doc Team Delivered an “Honest” Look at Shakespeare in the Park’s Return

It’s rare anyone gets a peek behind the curtain of a New York City stage. It seems even less likely that with all the safety concerns of producing amid a pandemic — not to mention an entire industry’s internal reckoning with its historical racial exclusion — a film crew would be asked to chronicle it. But New York City’s Public Theater has been making history since its opening and continues that trend with HBO’s latest doc, Reopening Night. The home of Shakespeare in the Park gives viewers an unprecedented look at one of the most significant moments in both its and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern Among Those Remembering Jean-Marc Vallee: “Our Hearts Are Broken”

Stars took to social media on Monday to remember Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died unexpectedly at the age of 58 over the weekend. Vallee’s frequent collaborators Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, whom he directed in Wild and Big Little Lies, remembered the late helmer on Instagram. Witherspoon posted a short tribute on her Instagram stories before posting a more detailed tribute on Instagram later on Monday. “I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sutton Foster Confirms ‘Music Man’ Absence Due to Positive COVID-19 Test as Hugh Jackman Praises Swings, Understudies

Sutton Foster missed Thursday’s preview performance of the long-awaited Music Man revival, which also stars Hugh Jackman, after testing positive for COVID-19. The Broadway actress and star of Younger confirmed her absence was due to a positive test in an Instagram story posted Friday morning. Beyond explaining why she didn’t take the stage for the preview show, Foster also celebrated actress and Music Man swing Kathy Voytko, who stepped in for her in the role of Marian Paroo and helped prevent the production, which had just begun previews on Monday, Dec. 20 at the Winter Garden Theater, from having to cancel...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Bafta Awards#Governors Awards#Afi Awards#The Postponement#Cipriani#Covid#Nbr#Academy#Critics Choice Awards
The Hollywood Reporter

New ‘Batman’ Trailer Features More Catwoman Interaction: “The Bat and the Cat”

A new trailer for Warner Bros.’ The Batman dropped on Monday, and it features more of Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman. The latest, two-and-a-half-minute preview for the Matt Reeves-directed film begins with Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne being approached to do more for Gotham City. “Your family has a history of philanthropy, but as far as I can tell, you’re not doing anything,” he’s told over clips of Batman in action. While continuing to grapple with the Riddler and his question-mark-filled messages, Pattinson’s Batman interacts with both Catwoman and Kravitz’s alter ego, Selina Kyle. He’s shown speaking to Selina as cats gather around his feet. “I have a thing about strays,” she tells him. Later, as Batman and Catwoman appear to be fighting, she intones: “The bat and the cat — it’s got a nice ring.” He later tells her, “Selina, don’t throw your life away.” She replies, “Don’t worry, honey, I got nine of ’em.” The Batman, set to hit theaters on March 4, also stars Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Peter Sarsgaard as a Gotham City D.A. Check out the full trailer below.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Critic’s Notebook: Saying Goodbye to ‘Insecure’ and Its True Love Story

The series finale of Insecure, which airs Sunday on HBO, will conclude one of television’s most charming, frustrating and at times disappointing love stories. I’m, of course, talking about the relationship between Issa Dee and Molly Carter, whose feuds and reconciliations, side-eyes and giggles anchored Issa Rae’s masterful show about contemporary Black adulthood. When Insecure premiered in October 2016, America was inching toward electing an authoritarian president and coming down from the euphoria of a Black man’s ascension to the land’s highest office. “Black Girl Magic,” a hashtag coined by CaShawn Thompson, had blossomed into a movement, but television shows focused...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Harvey Evans, Actor in Original Broadway Shows ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Hello Dolly!’ and More, Dies at 80

Harvey Evans, an actor, singer and dancer who had a knack for landing roles in the original Broadway productions of such classics as West Side Story, Follies, Hello, Dolly! and Gypsy, has died. He was 80. Evans died Christmas Eve at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood, New Jersey, said Lawrence Leritz, a friend and Broadway actor, dancer, singer, producer and director. “He was dearly loved by the Broadway community. Very kind, embracing, funny and always had a smile on his face. I can never remember not being hugged by this loving man,” Leritz said. Evans was rarely cast in leading Broadway...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Post ‘Spider-Man’ and Shortlists, Oscar Projections for All 23 Categories

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) AFI*, CCA, HFPA, NBR The Power of the Dog (Netflix, Nov. 17, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA West Side...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Hollywood Reporter

Universal Sets Release Date for New Zealand Hip-Hop Doc ‘Dawn Raid’

Dawn Raid, the well-regarded documentary about the eponymous New Zealand hip-hop label that grew from humble beginnings to achieve global notoriety, has secured a U.S. release. Universal Pictures Content Group is making Oscar Kightley’s feature-length doc available to rent or own on all major platforms in the U.S. from Jan. 11. The film was given a theatrical release in Australia and New Zealand earlier this year. The film tells the story of South Auckland friends Andy Murnane and Tanielu ‘Brotha D’ Leaosavai’i who went from selling bootleg merch to building Dawn Raid Entertainment, a sprawling media empire that put Kiwi, and particularly...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Joan Didion, Screenwriter and Iconic American Author, Dies at 87

Joan Didion, the intensely personal journalist and author who teamed with her late husband John Gregory Dunne to write the screenplays for such films as The Panic in Needle Park and True Confessions, has died. She was 87. Didion, whose best-selling masterpiece The Year of Magical Thinking documented her struggle to cope with the sudden 2003 death of Dunne and was adapted as a one-woman Broadway play, died Thursday at her home in New York due to complications from Parkinson’s, Didion’s publisher, Knopf, told The Hollywood Reporter. The Year of Magical Thinking won the National Book Award and was a finalist for...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Omicron: Rotterdam Film Festival Goes Virtual Amid COVID Lockdown

The International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) has canceled its in-person event in response to the coronavirus pandemic, announcing Thursday that the 2022 festival in January will be online-only. The move was expected after the Dutch government put the entire country on lockdown, citing concerns over rising COVID-19 infection rates driven by the omicron variant. The lockdown, which took effect Sunday, Dec. 19, is set to run until at least Jan. 14, 2022. “Even in the case that the current restrictions are lifted after January 14, the sheer scale of the festival is no longer compatible with a last-minute transition to an in-person...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Hurtles Past $1B at Global Box Office in Pandemic-Era First

Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s web keeps giving. On Sunday, the superhero blockbuster became the first film of the pandemic era to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office. And it accomplished the feat in near-record time. Avengers: Endgame is No. 1 on the list (five days), followed by Avengers: Infinity War (11 days) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (12 days). Sunday is No Way Home‘s 12th day in release. No Way Home has shattered numerous records since beginning its exclusive theatrical run and has dominated the Christmas box office. On Christmas Eve, it became Sony’s top-grossing domestic title of all time after finishing Friday with $405.5 million in domestic ticket sales, not adjusted for inflation. The previous record-holder was 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 2017 ($404.5 million). The tentpole is the 49th film to cross $1 billion and only the second Spider-Man pic — or Sony release — to do so after Spider-Man: Far From Home, which topped out at $1.1 billion in 2019. More to come.  
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC Theatres Takes Over Additional Pacific, ArcLight Leases

AMC Theatres is celebrating Christmas by taking over the leases of two additional theaters in Los Angeles and Chicago previously operated by Pacific Theatres and ArcLight Cinemas. The mega-theater chain plans to reopen the newly branded AMC Northridge Fashion Center and AMC Chicago 14 in spring of next year. Earlier this year, AMC Theatres and L.A. real estate company Caruso Affiliated announced that the country’s largest circuit signed a long-term lease to run movie theaters at The Grove in Los Angeles and The Americana at Brand in Glendale, both of which were previously operated by the now-defunct Pacific Theatres chain. Regarding the Northridge...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles Restaurants, Nightlife Gear Up for Omicron Surge: “I Don’t Want to Be Back Here”

Just as L.A.’s hospitality sector was starting to recover from the last wave of the COVID-19 virus, restaurants and nightlife venues are bracing for the effects of the surging Omicron variant and contemplating the possibility of renewed restrictions. Almost two years into the pandemic, closed doors and canceled bookings are familiar occurrences. But with Omicron sweeping across the country — accounting for 73 percent of new positive infections in the U.S. last week and more than 3,500 cases in Los Angeles County, according to the county health department — business owners are determining how best to prepare. Some are making immediate...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Bachelorette’ Co-Host Tayshia Adams Misses Finale After COVID-19 Exposure

Tayshia Adams was unable to co-host the live finale of ABC’s The Bachelorette with star Michelle Young after being exposed to COVID-19. Ahead of Monday’s three-hour show, which filmed in Los Angeles, the former Bachelorette star announced she was recently exposed to the virus in New York City, where cases are surging due to the highly contagious Omicron variant, and didn’t travel “out of an abundance of caution” to ensure safety on set. “Miss being with my @BacheloretteABC family tonight!!” she wrote on Twitter. “Tonight is your night @michelleyoung. I’m here in NYC rooting for you as always!!” Adams continued to update...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Boosters Now Required to Attend Festival Amid Omicron Surge

As omicron continues driving a spike in COVID-19 cases across the globe, Sundance Film Festival has updated the requirements for the January festival. Those planning on attending the 2022 Sundance film festival in-person in Park City, Utah will now be required to get their booster COVID-19 vaccine, if eligible, prior to arriving at the event, organizers said Thursday. The previous requirement outlined that attendees would have to be fully vaccinated with either a two-dose series of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. All attendees will need to show vaccine status on-site at...
PARK CITY, UT
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

