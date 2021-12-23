ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Sprawling Baltimore County Estate With Backyard Oasis Listed At $3.7M

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TS2xt_0dUazYlL00
848 Hayfields Rd Photo Credit: BrightMLS via Zillow

A 16,000-square-foot Baltimore County home with a stunning backyard oasis is listed at $3.7 million.

The home is located in the Hayfields, Hunt Valley's golf course community and is four levels with eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

"Whatever you have been imagining, they realized it," the Zillow listing says.

"Complete with waterfall, water slide, and spa for hours of bliss in the water. Lounge in the wading area, read a book, splash, and soak in the sound system. Swim in the glow of the LED lighting."

The backyard also boasts a fire pit, views of the Western Run Valley, a billiards room with a restaurant-style bar, a private terrace in the "owner's suite" and more.

The estate's listing agent is Heidi S Krauss, of Krauss Real Property Brokerage. Click here for the complete Zillow listing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Howard County Scientist Wins $2M Playing Lottery

A Howard County man got quite the surprise after a Powerball ticket he purchased on Dec. 15, turned out to be a 2 million dollar winner. The 54-year-old, who has worked as a researcher and scientist for 20 years, didn't even realize he won the massive prize until he went to buy another ticket and had his previous Powerball ticket checked.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

NJ Lottery Raffle Ticket Worth $25K Sold At 7-Eleven

The fifth and final $25,000 New Year's Raffle ticket has been announced.The number of the winning ticket is #043343 and it was sold at 7-Eleven #22254, 300 Greentree Church Road, Evesham Township in Burlington County. That also happened to be the third consecutive $25,000 raffle ticket sold at a 7-…
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Business
Baltimore County, MD
Real Estate
Local
Maryland Business
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Hunt Valley, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Real Estate
Daily Voice

Pair Of Winning $50K Powerball Tickets Sold On Long Island

Two lucky people are starting off the New Year in style after winning $50,000 each on winning Powerball tickets on Long Island. One ticket was purchased at Guinta’s Meat Farms on Portion Road in Suffolk County in Ronkonkoma and the other at MAB Finer Wines and Spirits on Merrick Avenue in Nassau County in East Meadow, according to the New York Lottery.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estate Agent#Real Property#Housing List#Zillow
Daily Voice

These Are The Best Schools In Baltimore County, Website Says

A school isn't just a building. It's a home: A a place for children to foster self-confidence, learn social skills and explore their strengths. Many factors go into what makes a great school, and Niche.com has crunched that data to compile its annual list of the best K-12 public and private schools in America (click here for more on methodology).
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

New Seafood Restaurant Off To Strong Start On Long Island

A new Long Island restaurant is getting positive feedback for its selection of seafood dishes. Ocean Crab House offers both online orders and dine-in services at the Suffolk County location in Coram. The restaurant is located at 3720 NY-112. The menu includes oysters, shrimp baskets served with fries, clam chowder,...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Daily Voice

COVID-19 Positivity Rate Soars In Maryland, Cases Break Records After Christmas

Maryland's seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate is at 16.54 percent, jumping nearly 4 percentage points since before Christmas weekend, according to the states COVID Dashboard. The Maryland Department of Health is also reporting there are 668,790 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state, which is up from 5,376 before the weekend. The state's hospitalizations due to COVID-19 also rose by 130 to 1,714.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

WINNERS: 3 Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K

Three New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Christmas, officials said. That match was good enough to win a $50,000 third-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Camden County: Warwick Wines & Spirits, 600 S. Warwick Rd., Suite...
LOTTERY
Daily Voice

Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Wins $383K

One lucky lottery ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $383,254 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Sunday's drawing. The winning numbers were: 16, 19, 23, 25, and 41 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.
LOTTERY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
182K+
Followers
32K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy