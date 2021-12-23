ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Omicron: Rotterdam Film Festival Goes Virtual Amid COVID Lockdown

By Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago

The International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) has canceled its in-person event in response to the coronavirus pandemic , announcing Thursday that the 2022 festival in January will be online-only.

The move was expected after the Dutch government put the entire country on lockdown, citing concerns over rising COVID-19 infection rates driven by the omicron variant. The lockdown, which took effect Sunday, Dec. 19, is set to run until at least Jan. 14, 2022.

“Even in the case that the current restrictions are lifted after January 14, the sheer scale of the festival is no longer compatible with a last-minute transition to an in-person event in Rotterdam,” the IFFR said Thursday, explaining the decision to shift the festival online. The 2022 Rotterdam festival kicks off Jan. 26 with the world premiere of Mijke de Jong’s Along the Way .

Omicron fears also prompted the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday to tighten its safety regulations . Organizers said attendees for Sundance 2022 will now be required to have received a booster of the COVID-19 vaccine. The previous requirement was for visitors to be fully vaccinated. All attendees will need to show vaccine status on-site. Sundance also said it was limiting capacity requirements in movie theaters and would require masks to be worn during screenings.

All eyes are now on the Berlin Film Festival, which plans to hold an in-person event starting Feb. 10. Germany will tighten COVID-19 restrictions starting from Dec. 28 but the new measures, for now, will not include closing theaters. Restrictions on large public events, however, could force Berlin to change some aspects of the 2022 festival.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Rotterdam Festival Sets Opening Film, Confirms In-Person Event Despite Omicron Concerns

The International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) has confirmed it is going ahead with plans to hold an in-person event for its 51st edition in January, despite concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, the Dutch prime minister, Mark Rutte, announced new restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 amid worries that the new omicron variant of the virus could send infection rates soaring. The new measures included extending a 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for restaurants, bars, non-essential shops and other public places, and shutting down Dutch schools a week early for Christmas. While COVID-19 infection rates in the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Omicron: Germany Keeps Cinemas Open, Tightens COVID-19 Rules

Germany has moved to tighten its coronavirus regulations, restricting public gatherings and limiting the number of people who can meet privately, in a bid to prevent another deadly wave of COVID-19 infections from overwhelming national health services here. But the new measures, announced Tuesday night, will not include shutting down German movie theaters. Instead, current regulations, which require all visitors to prove they have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from a COVID-19 infection, so-called 2G rules, will remain in place in cinemas across the country. Theaters can also require people to present a negative COVID test. Over the weekend, Denmark and the Netherlands, both of which border Germany, shut down all their cinemas until mid-January amid a spike in COVID cases driven by the new, highly-contagious omicron variant of the virus. The new restrictions come as the European box office had begun to bounce back. Returns across Europe for Spider-Man: No Way Home this past weekend hit pre-pandemic levels, with the superhero movie taking in $42.3 million in the U.K., $19.2 million in France and $13 million in Italy. Cinema owners are hoping to continue the momentum this coming weekend when Warner Bros.’ The Matrix Resurrections rolls out across the continent.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Boosters Now Required to Attend Festival Amid Omicron Surge

As omicron continues driving a spike in COVID-19 cases across the globe, Sundance Film Festival has updated the requirements for the January festival. Those planning on attending the 2022 Sundance film festival in-person in Park City, Utah will now be required to get their booster COVID-19 vaccine, if eligible, prior to arriving at the event, organizers said Thursday. The previous requirement outlined that attendees would have to be fully vaccinated with either a two-dose series of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. All attendees will need to show vaccine status on-site at...
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Iffr#Dutch#Sundance 2022
Screendaily

Rotterdam confirms physical 2022 edition and unveils opening film

The world premiere of Dutch director Mijke de Jong’s Along The Way will open the 51st International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), as organisers confirm the festival will take place as a physical event from January 26-February 6. The 12-day event will adapt “to the latest governmental regulations” according to...
MOVIES
thelodownny.com

Bicycle Film Festival NY Returns in Virtual Format

The traveling Bicycle Film Festival is now screening new film selections from the past two years during its virtual film festival Dec. 17 – Jan. 9, 2022. Touting 70 new films, including one Oscar nomination and a music video from Blood Orange that is his own first-person tour of NYC at night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Marietta Daily Journal

Sundance Film Festival reacts to Omicron with health policy updates

Boosters will be required for attendees at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, in one of several policy updates to the health and safety measures for the event's in-person component. The festival had recently announced the majority of the 2022 program, with in-person events scheduled to run in Utah from January 20-30.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Park Record

Slamdance Film Festival will return to virtual programming in 2022

Due to concerns around the omicron variant, and for the safety of its staff, filmmakers, and audience, the Slamdance Film Festival will forgo the in-person portion of its hybrid event in Park City, which was scheduled to run Jan. 20-23. Slamdance will continue its virtual festival program with an accessible...
PARK CITY, UT
SFGate

Sundance Film Festival Expands COVID Protocols, Will Require Vaccine Booster Shots

Notably, Sundance will require all in-person attendees (employees, volunteers, contractors, general public, artists, partners, press, and industry) to be fully vaccinated, with all those who are eligible under CDC guidelines to have received booster shots. More from Variety. The upcoming edition, which runs from Jan. 20 through 30, will be...
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Capri Hollywood Film Festival Navigates Omicron Variant While Expanding Festivities

For its upcoming 26th edition the Capri Hollywood Intl. Film Festival, dedicated to launching Oscar hopefuls and establishing a creative and business bridgehead between Hollywood and Italy’s film and showbiz communities, is countering the Omicron variant by expanding its venues beyond the “blue island” off the coast of Naples.
MOVIES
Deadline

Berlin International Film Festival Still In Person Despite Rotterdam Online Move; Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Cinderella’ Postponed For Seven Weeks; Stars Back UK Black Hair/Make-Up Training Program – Global Briefs

Berlin Pushing On Despite Rotterdam Online Move The Berlin International Film Festival is still planned to take place in person after the Dutch lockdown forced the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) to move online for a second consecutive year. A spokesperson for Berlin confirmed to Deadline that the event is still due to take place in person in February. Fresh restrictions were introduced in Germany today, including a limit of private gatherings among vaccinated people to a maximum of 10. The news comes as late January event IFFR is moved online, just days after the government in the Netherlands announced a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Playground’ (‘Un Monde’): Film Review

Playground is not a psychological drama, per se, but it could be. Belgian director Laura Wandel’s jarring debut feature plunges headlong into the world of school-aged children and observes their dynamics with chilling precision. It generously studies its subjects — children, bullying, adults confronting the implications of the latter — and extracts haunting conclusions about the Darwinian nature of ostensibly idyllic settings. The film, which premiered this year in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section and was recently acquired by Film Movement, opens appropriately on the first day of school. As children rush through the gates, eager to escape the watchful gaze...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Canada Tightens Movie Theater Restrictions Amid Omicron Surge

A new wave of movie theater closures and restrictions has rippled through Canada’s exhibiton sector as the country battles a steep rise in COVID-19 cases due to the highly infectious Omicron variant. Despite a busy holiday season, cinemas have shut down in Quebec, while elsewhere in Canada regulating provinces have chosen to keep movie theaters open, but with tightened restrictions on mask-wearing and food and drink consumption. The move follows Canadian provinces reimposing seating capacity limits for large venues, including those hosting movies, concerts and sporting events. In French-speaking Quebec, Cinémas Guzzo has shuttered all its theaters from Dec. 20 at the...
MOVIES
Collider

Slamdance Film Festival to Go Entirely Virtual in 2022, Dropping In-Person Portion

Yet another event has fallen victim to the new Omicron variant. Slamdance, the film festival that prides itself in showcasing talented work from independent filmmakers from several countries, has dropped the in-person portion of its 2022 event. The festival was already planned in a hybrid format, with public events previously set to take place in Park City, but now those events have been cancelled.
MOVIES
CBS News

Netherlands enters strict lockdown amid Omicron surge

Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until January 14 starting...
HEALTH SERVICES
IndieWire

Slamdance Goes Entirely Virtual, and Other Cancellations as Hollywood Braces for Omicron Surge

Update, December 23:  Slamdance has announced that it’s canceling the in-person portion of its hybrid festival that had been scheduled in Park City, Utah, for January 20-23. The festival will also move back the start of its virtual event one week to accommodate the migration of in-person content to an online presentation. The new dates for the virtual Slamdance are January 27-February 6. “Although we are disappointed that we won’t be able to participate in the communal, in-person experience, we know we can create a unique festival experience for all of our filmmakers through Slamdance’s online platform,” said Peter Baxter, Slamdance...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Governors Awards Postponed Due to COVID Surge

The 12th annual Academy Governors Awards, which was set for Jan. 15, has been postponed because of the recent surge in COVID cases, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday. Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann were to receive honorary Oscars and Danny Glover was to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at a star-studded gala dinner at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel. “We have made the difficult decision to change our plans in hosting the Governors Awards in person on January 15,” the Academy said in a statement. “Given the uncertainties around the variants and the impact this could have on our community, we feel this is the best and safest decision for our honorees and guests. Rescheduled plans will come at a later date as we continue to prioritize the health and wellbeing of all those involved.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy