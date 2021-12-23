Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed 81-year-old couple

SEYMOUR, Conn. (AP) — An arrest has been made in a Connecticut hit-and-run crash that killed an 81-year-old married couple as they were leaving a funeral home Dec. 10, police said Thursday.

The Town of Seymour Police Department said it also located the vehicle involved in the crash.

James and Barbara Tamborra were struck as a police officer was helping them cross the street after they left a wake at a funeral home. The officer narrowly avoided injury after trying to stop the vehicle, described as an Acrua MDX with front-end damage.

Police said Officer Dedrick Wilcox was working traffic detail outside the Miller-Ward Funeral Home and helping the Tamborras cross Bank Street just after 6 p.m. when the vehicle approached at high speed and the driver ignored the officer’s signals to stop.

Wilcox was able to move out of the way, but the Tamborras were struck and the driver of the vehicle fled.