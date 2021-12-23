City of Charlotte delays weekly testing requirement for unvaccinated workers to February

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The City of Charlotte said it will delay implementing weekly COVID-19 testing requirements for unvaccinated city employees until February as the federal mandate faces court challenges.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued a rule last month requiring companies with more than 100 employees to require their employees to either vaccinate against the virus or get weekly tests and take other measures to fight the spread of COVID.

The rules, which were originally set to take effect December 17, were delayed by OSHA after court challenges.

Due to the OSHA extension, the City of Charlotte said it is delaying its implementation of the mandate until February 9, 2022.

City officials said more information about the requirements will be announced in early January.

Employees with questions about the policies are encouraged to contact their department’s human resources representatives, city officials said.

