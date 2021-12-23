Monogoto Welcomes CBRSense™ IoT Sensor to its CBRS Network

An end-to-end customer experience service portfolio and novel IoT business models enable Orange to address customer demands efficiently. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Asia-Pacific telecom services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Orange Business Services, a global network-native digital services company, with both the 2021 Asia-Pacific IoT Analytics Services Company of the Year Award and the 2021 Asia-Pacific Telco Cloud Contact Center Services Company of the Year Award. Orange is uniquely positioned to bring together the dual expertise of a global telecom operator and a system integrator, delivering and orchestrating technical expertise in data, network, IoT, customer experience, cloud, and security. Its reliable solutions employ emerging technologies such as AI and analytics to generate tangible benefits for customers all along the digital value chain.
