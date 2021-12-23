ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles' NFL Power rankings roundup for Week 16

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ngd4k_0dUayAmw00

The Eagles are preparing for the New York Giants on somewhat of a short week, and as the team awaits word on the status of Nick Sirianni, allow your eyes to quickly shift towards power rankings.

Philadelphia had an impressive 27-17 win over Washington in Week 15, but even after getting back to .500 on the season (7-7), the Birds aren’t getting the love on the circuit.

USA Today -- 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DnwCH_0dUayAmw00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

16. Eagles (15):

Philadelphia dropped one spot in USA Today’s rankings.

Now up to eighth place in NFC, they’re making a belated playoff run … by running. Philadelphia is first team in 36 years to rush for at least 175 yards in seven straight games, and RB Miles Sanders is the first Philly player with back-to-back 100-yard efforts since LeSean McCoy in 2014.

NFL.com -- 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wi1ja_0dUayAmw00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

NFL.com has the Birds at No. 19 for the second straight week.

Jalen Hurts returned to the lineup and took care of business on Tuesday night, running for two scores and throwing for another in a 27-17 win that keeps the Eagles relevant in the NFC playoff picture.

CBS Sports -- 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fj2zh_0dUayAmw00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports has Philadelphia up one spot heading into Week 16.

Their running game is going wild right now and it has them back in the playoff race. Jalen Hurts played well against Washington.

Yahoo Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T9bqP_0dUayAmw00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

17. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7, LW: 18)

Yahoo teammate Andy Behrens pointed out that Miles Sanders is having one of the weirdest seasons: 155 touches and zero touchdowns. Sanders has been pretty good too, averaging more than 5 yards per carry. It’s a real oddity.

The Ringer -- 17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fhiJl_0dUayAmw00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

17. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)

The Ringer has the Eagles sitting in the ‘Muddled Middle’ right now.

The Athletic -- 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1427GX_0dUayAmw00
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Athletic is showing tough love to Philadelphia.

20. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)

Week 15 result: Beat the Washington Football Team, 27-17

Bleacher Report -- 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZBo2p_0dUayAmw00
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

19. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)

The Eagles gashed Washington for a staggering 238 yards on the ground—the seventh straight game Philly had at least 175 rushing yards.

The Eagles are 5-2 over that span. And at least one of our analysts believe this team has a real shot to make the postseason.

ESPN -- 23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LXwXx_0dUayAmw00
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

23. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

Previous ranking: 20

How hot is Nick Sirianni’s seat: 1. Cold seat

There were some shaky moments early in the season, but Sirianni has since found his footing in his first year. He shifted his approach on offense to more of a ground-based attack starting in Week 8. Since then, the Eagles are second in points per game (29.7), first in third-down efficiency (51.2%) and first in rushes of 10 or more yards (40).

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Possible Saints-Seahawks Russell Wilson trade could lead to Eagles dealing for new No. 1 QB: NFL rumors

Russell Wilson may be ready to take flight. And even if he isn’t destined for Philadelphia, a Wilson trade could impact the Eagles’ future at quarterback. Wilson, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, has made it known he would welcome a deal by the Seattle Seahawks, who have crashed and burned in 2021, sitting in last place in the NFC West with a record of 5-9.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

4 Eagles who could be playing their final three games for the franchise

The 2022 Eagles roster figures to look a lot different than the current version. Ladies and gentlemen and Philadelphia Eagles fans of all ages, there’s no point in beating around the bush. You’ve been hoodwinked. Now, that isn’t to say that your favorite team misled you intentionally, but you’ve most certainly been promised things that haven’t happened.
NFL
ESPN

NFL playoff picture 2021: Standings, brackets, scenarios after Christmas Day games, plus Week 16 outlook

Things are starting to get serious for the Cardinals. They lost their third consecutive game on Saturday night, this time by a score of 22-16 to the depleted Colts, and in the process have fallen out of first place in the NFC West. They could clinch a playoff spot as early as Sunday, but it's fair to question the future of any team playing the way the Cardinals are during the stretch run.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Power Rankings#The Eagles#Birds#American Football#The New York Giants#Nfc#Nfl Com#Cbs Sports#Yahoo Sports 17
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson, Seahawks setting stage for divorce?

The Seattle Seahawks have already lost more games this year than any other season since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012. Their poor performance has led to another round of trade rumors involving the quarterback, and there are several signs that point toward a breakup. Wilson, who is still considered...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans lost it after Bill Belichick gave a classically snarky answer about his New Year's resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

56K+
Followers
106K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy