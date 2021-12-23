Eagles' NFL Power rankings roundup for Week 16

The Eagles are preparing for the New York Giants on somewhat of a short week, and as the team awaits word on the status of Nick Sirianni, allow your eyes to quickly shift towards power rankings.

Philadelphia had an impressive 27-17 win over Washington in Week 15, but even after getting back to .500 on the season (7-7), the Birds aren’t getting the love on the circuit.

USA Today -- 16

16. Eagles (15):

Philadelphia dropped one spot in USA Today’s rankings.

Now up to eighth place in NFC, they’re making a belated playoff run … by running. Philadelphia is first team in 36 years to rush for at least 175 yards in seven straight games, and RB Miles Sanders is the first Philly player with back-to-back 100-yard efforts since LeSean McCoy in 2014.

NFL.com -- 19

NFL.com has the Birds at No. 19 for the second straight week.

Jalen Hurts returned to the lineup and took care of business on Tuesday night, running for two scores and throwing for another in a 27-17 win that keeps the Eagles relevant in the NFC playoff picture.

CBS Sports -- 21

CBS Sports has Philadelphia up one spot heading into Week 16.

Their running game is going wild right now and it has them back in the playoff race. Jalen Hurts played well against Washington.

Yahoo Sports

17. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7, LW: 18)

Yahoo teammate Andy Behrens pointed out that Miles Sanders is having one of the weirdest seasons: 155 touches and zero touchdowns. Sanders has been pretty good too, averaging more than 5 yards per carry. It’s a real oddity.

The Ringer -- 17

17. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)

The Ringer has the Eagles sitting in the ‘Muddled Middle’ right now.

The Athletic -- 20

The Athletic is showing tough love to Philadelphia.

20. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) Week 15 result: Beat the Washington Football Team, 27-17

Bleacher Report -- 19

19. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)

The Eagles gashed Washington for a staggering 238 yards on the ground—the seventh straight game Philly had at least 175 rushing yards. The Eagles are 5-2 over that span. And at least one of our analysts believe this team has a real shot to make the postseason.

ESPN -- 23

23. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

Previous ranking: 20