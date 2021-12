In a new interview, Nick Cannon opened about his decision to give his late son Zen the best quality of life he could instead of putting him through challenging chemo sessions. Earlier this month, Cannon announced to the world that he lost his 2-month old Zen after a battle with a brain tumor. Nick said that he and Zen’s mom, Alyssa Scott, began to worry about their newborn days after his arrival in late June due to Zen’s breathing patterns appearing to be abnormal. Then just a few weeks later Zen was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, and doctors discovered that he had a high-grade glioma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

