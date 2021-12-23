ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antiviral drug remdesivir can help keep at-risk unvaccinated people out of hospitals, researchers say

By Sarakshi Rai
The Hill
 4 days ago
A clinical trial has found that antiviral drug remdesivir reduces serious outcomes and hospitalization in unvaccinated high-risk COVID-19 patients, if administered in the early stages of their infection.

The study's results, published on Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that a three-day course of remdesivir cut hospitalization rates for COVID-19 or death by 87 percent. It expanded on the results from a study that Gilead disclosed in a press release in September.

A total of 562 patients took part in the study over an eight-month period.The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial was meant to evaluate the efficacy and safety of a three-day course of remdesivir in high-risk, non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The study found that COVID-19–related hospitalizations or death from any cause occurred in two patients (0.7 percent) in the remdesivir group and in 15 (5.3 percent) in the placebo group.

Gilead's sells remdesivir under the brand name Veklury.

"In the campaign toward ending the Covid-19 pandemic, these data add yet another option to the armamentarium for the treatment of vulnerable patients who are at high risk for progression to severe Covid-19," the study authors wrote.

"If you are going to be a skydiver and jump out of your own plane, it’s best to pack a primary chute as well as a secondary chute,” the study’s principal investigator, Robert L. Gottlieb, the therapeutic lead for COVID-19 research at Baylor Scott & White Health, a medical system in Dallas, told The Washington Post.

"Vaccines are a primary chute," Gottlieb added, while therapies such as remdesivir "are the secondary chute."

Emily Heil and Shyam Kottilil, infectious disease specialists at the University of Maryland, said in an editorial published simultaneously in the New England Journal that the primary challenge for implementing outpatient remdesivir treatment is "the pragmatic difficulty of administering a three-day course of an intravenous agent."

"Agents that could be administered orally would be vastly easier to implement in the outpatient setting," they added.

Kottilil also noted the findings do not establish how well remdesivir would work early on in coronavirus patients who are vaccinated and have received boosters but experience breakthrough infections, according to the Post.

Remdesivir first gained notoriety in 2020 when former President Trump took it after he contracted COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to the antiviral drug for treating COVID-19 in October last year.

The FDA initially granted emergency use authorization for remdesivir in May, which allowed doctors and hospitals to use the drug to treat hospitalized patients. However, it isn't currently approved for people with less-severe cases who are recovering at home.

MedicalXpress

Sepsis risk alerts can help to protect patients in hospitals

A digital alert system to identify patients who are at risk of sepsis can reduce deaths and extended hospital stays, Imperial research has found. Real-world healthcare data has been used to evaluate the effectiveness of digital tools in the early detection of sepsis—a potentially life-threatening condition, also known as blood poisoning, that accounts for an estimated 52,000 deaths in the UK each year.
CANCER
news-shield.com

Drug Can Keep Leukemia in Remission for Years in Younger Patients

TUESDAY, Dec. 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For certain leukemia patients, some welcome findings: New research confirms long remissions after treatment with the drug ibrutinib and chemotherapy. The study involved 85 patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). All were 65 or younger, and 46 had more aggressive, unmutated IGHV subtype...
CANCER
Shropshire Star

Drug could help treat patients in hospital with Covid-19 pneumonia – study

The antibody is already in late-stage trials to treat rheumatoid arthritis. A drug that may benefit some patients admitted to hospital with Covid-19 pneumonia has been identified by researchers. Led by the Universities of Birmingham and University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, the Catalyst trial tested namilumab (IZN-101) as a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
villages-news.com

If COVID-19 vaccines work, why are so many people still dying?

The CDC clearly indicates that the man-made COVID-19 virus can cause serious illness and sometimes death, especially in vulnerable groups of people. In order to protect yourself and others from this virus the CDC insists that you get vaccinated and maintain a booster shot regimen regardless of natural immunity, age or lack of vulnerabilities. In 2020 there were 377,883 COVID-19 deaths before vaccines were available. In 2021 there are over 414,080 COVID-19 deaths so far, yet over 480 million doses of vaccines and millions of booster shots were administered resulting in about 60 percent of the population becoming fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

