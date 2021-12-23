ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

CDC investigating second listeria outbreak in packaged salads

 4 days ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced another listeria outbreak connected to packaged salads.

Now, the agency has said it is investigating two separate outbreaks including one from Dole and another from Fresh Express salads.

The outbreak connected to Dole has included 16 cases of listeria in 13 states since 2014. It has also caused 12 hospitalizations and two deaths. As a result, Dole recalled several of its salads from various brands on Wednesday, and the CDC has also advised people to avoid these products.

In a press release on Wednesday, Dole said it is "coordinating closely with regulatory officials" and announced it would voluntarily recall "all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads" produced at sites in North Carolina and Arizona.

"Investigators are working to determine if additional products may be contaminated," the agency added of the Dole-related outbreak.

For the salads produced by Fresh Express, 10 people in eight states have been infected, 10 have been hospitalized and one person has died between 2016 and 2021.

"Interviews with ill people and laboratory data show that Fresh Express packaged salads may be contaminated with Listeria and may be making people sick," the CDC's announcement said.

On Monday, Fresh Express recalled multiple brands of salad products, and the CDC has advised people "not to eat, sell, or serve any recalled products." The company also announced in a Monday press release that it would halt production at the Illinois facility where the recalled products were produced.

Listeria is a food-borne illness that can cause symptoms including headache, stiff neck, confusion, fever, muscle aches and other ailments. It is especially dangerous for those who are pregnant and can lead to miscarriage or other problems with birth.

