Landslide in Salem will cause days-long road closure

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — River Road South in Salem will be closed for several days while crews clean the area after a landslide swept over the road on Thursday morning, officials said.

The City of Salem posted to Twitter shortly after 7:15 a.m. advising the area between Owens Street Southeast and Minto Island Road Southeast is closed.

“It isn’t safe yet to fully assess the situation or the amount of debris currently closing River Road South,” the city said in a tweet. “Expect it to be closed for several days between Owens Street SE and Minto Island Road SE.”

Drivers are advised to take Croisan Creek Road South.

This is a developing story.

