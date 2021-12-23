How to keep up with the latest New Bedford area news this holiday

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Due to the weekend holiday, no newspaper will be delivered Friday or Saturday. Normal delivery will resume on Sunday.

Similarly, the Thursday, Dec. 30, edition will serve as a combined edition for that Thursday, plus Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2022. No newspaper will be delivered on Dec. 31 or Jan. 1. Normal delivery will resume on Sunday, Jan. 2.

You can find the latest news on our website at southcoasttoday.com and our SouthCoast Today mobile app and you will find Friday and Saturday’s comics, puzzles, games, news and sports in the Friday and Saturday e-editions.

How do I access online content?

All print subscribers have an online account included with their subscription, giving you access to premium subscriber-only journalism, through the e-edition of the Standard-Times which you can access from southcoasttoday.com — and it’s unlimited content.

What if I have more questions and want to contact customer service?

Please call customer service, 1-800-445-7482 .

If leaving a voicemail or sending an email, please include this information:

  • Name of the person on your subscription account
  • Delivery address
  • Phone number
  • Email address

