Kourtney Kardashian is keeping Travis Barker close to her heart with blinged out necklace

By Maia Kedem
 4 days ago

Wether it’s with their poolside PDA pics or frequent coupled up Disneyland trips, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to never be too far from one another. But, just incase they do ever stray farther than handholding distance Kourt’s latest piece of jewelry ensures that her tatted up fiancé is always remains close to her heart.

Taking to her Instagram stories earlier this week, Kourtney showed off a tiered silver necklace that featured the blinged out initials of her little drummer boo.

First giving her followers an up-close-and-personal look at the chain, which includes studded lowercase "t" and a simple silver "b" pendants in gothic font. Kourtney also posted a snap of herself wearing the new necklace.

And in case you needed a reminder of just how obsessed with each other they are, Travis shared a little love note from his lovely, because apparently it's like high school all over again up in Hidden Hills. Jk - don’t mind us we’re just being bitter, and they just being adorable.

The doting doodle featured lots of hearts and sweet handwritten message that read — "Travis Barker forever + ever... I love you my baby. Kourtney Mary Kardashian.” S’cute!

Speaking of hand-written, Travis also recently took to his IG stories to also share his “favorite tattoo” from his “favorite tattoo artist,” which if you’re following along already know is yes… Kourtney Mary Kardashian.

Out of his over 100 tattoos, Travis picked Kourt’s handwritten “I love you” that as his fave.

Ugh! These two! We're obsessed, so good they thing are too.

