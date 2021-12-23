ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

James Montgomery Band to perform New Year's Eve show in Newport

By Newport Daily News
 4 days ago

The James Montgomery Band will ring in the New Year with authentic blues and soul music featuring legendary vocalist and bandleader James Montgomery.

Presented by First Night Newport, the show will take place on Friday, Dec. 31, at 9 p.m. at the Newport Elks lodge, 141 Pelham Street.

More: Newport musician James Montgomery talks post-COVID performances, future of blues music

Limited tickets are available and are $50 each for the concert/dance with a complimentary champagne toast. Tickets are $75 each with a three-course dinner buffet from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Elks Club Lounge.

Proceeds from the Silent Auction with Boston Celtic tickets and other items benefit the RI Slave History Medallions (RISHM.org) and their work to mark historic sites commemorating enslaved BIPOC lives.

More: Lack of open mic nights has left void in Newport's music scene

A safe evening is planned with proof of vaccination and temperature required at the door, masks and COVID seating following state protocols. For tickets, please visit eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-with-the-james-montgomery-bandtickets-229248146377 or for more information call 401-339-2209.

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: James Montgomery Band to perform New Year's Eve show in Newport

Newport, RI
