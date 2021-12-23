ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Women Dead, Two Injured, After Shooting Outside Astoria Bar Early Thursday

Queens Post
Queens Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=040ZAg_0dUavPOI00
Three people were shot, one fatally, outside Solletto bar in Astoria, pictured, just after 4 a.m. Thursday (Google Maps)

A woman is dead — and two others injured — following a hail of gunfire outside an Astoria bar during the early hours Thursday morning.

The shooting took place outside Solletto, located at 23-66 Steinway St., just after 4 a.m. and left a 27-year-old woman dead after being shot in the torso and leg. Meanwhile, another woman, 27, was shot in the left knee, while a 27-year-old man was struck in the buttocks and left shoulder.

The woman shot in the torso was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital-Queens by EMS but couldn’t be saved. The two others were both transported by EMS to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst and are in stable condition.

The shooting took place following a heated argument outside the bar. It is unclear what sparked the argument.

The shooter, a man, fled the scene in a white BMW, cops said.

All three victims had been inside Solletto before the shooting, police said. It is unclear if the shooter had also been inside the establishment.

The deceased woman’s identity has not yet been released. Police, however, said she was the girlfriend of the man who was shot.

Police said that the female victims were twin sisters.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Queens Post

Jackson Heights Man Who Plotted Attack on Times Square Pleads Guilty to Gun Charges

A Jackson Heights man who bought firearms with the intention of carrying out a mass shooting in Times Square pleaded guilty in federal court last week to gun-related charges. Ashiqul Alam, 25, who is a citizen of Bangladesh, admitted Friday that he had purchased a firearm with an obliterated serial number as part of a plea agreement. As part of the agreement, he is likely to be sentenced to 5-years in prison and be deported upon completion of his sentence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Astoria, NY
Queens Post

Man Shot Outside Astoria Nightclub Early Sunday Morning: NYPD

The police are looking for a suspect who allegedly shot a 29-year-old man in the leg outside a nightclub in Astoria early Sunday morning. The suspect allegedly got into a dispute with the victim at around 3:40 a.m. outside of Alpha Lounge, located at 40-06 Astoria Blvd South, which quickly escalated. The suspect then pulled out a firearm and fired it twice, striking the victim in his leg.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Elderly Couple Dead After Fire Rips Through Flushing Apartment

Two senior citizens are dead after a fire ripped through their apartment in Flushing early Wednesday morning. The victims, a couple consisting of an 81-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman, were killed during the blaze, when the fire engulfed their 71-02 162nd St. apartment building at around 4:30 a.m., according to police.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nyc Health#Ems
Queens Post

Fire That Ripped Through Several Sunnyside Businesses Stemmed From Faulty Wiring in Himalayan Restaurant: FDNY

The FDNY has released a report detailing the cause of a massive fire that ripped through a number of storefronts on Queens Boulevard in August. The four-alarm fire took place at around 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 12 and engulfed five businesses located on the corner of Queens Boulevard and 44th Street. The storefronts include restaurants Mad for Chicken, Bajeko Sekuwa and Mad Cafe, as well as a Japanese market called Taiyo Foods and skincare salon Yeserith Esthetics.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Flushing Pediatrician Charged With Attempted Murder for Stabbing His Pregnant Employee: DA

A Flushing-based pediatrician was indicted on attempted murder and other charges Thursday for allegedly stabbing a pregnant employee at his medical office over the summer. Jianqiang An, 58, who runs a pediatric clinic in Flushing, allegedly slashed his 30-year-old pregnant employee repeatedly with a knife on June 21 in an attempt to prevent her from leaving his office for the day.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Queens Post

Former NYPD Officer Indicted for Allegedly Transporting Cocaine Throughout Queens

A former NYPD officer who once served as a bodyguard for El Chapo’s wife was indicted Friday for allegedly transporting cocaine throughout Queens in 2019. Ishmael Bailey, of Staten Island, was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on charges of selling and possessing a controlled substance, receiving bribes, conspiracy and other crimes after he allegedly agreed to deliver cocaine around the borough in exchange for cash.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Woman Dies in Fire Inside Apartment at NYCHA Queensbridge Houses

A woman died in a fire Thursday inside an apartment at the NYCHA Queensbridge Houses complex. The fire broke out inside a second-floor unit in Queensbridge North Houses, located at 40-11 12th St., at around 6:15 p.m., police said. Firefighters extinguished the flames and officers found a woman with burns...
ACCIDENTS
Queens Post

Man Attempts to Rob Teenager at Gunpoint on 7 Train: NYPD

The police are looking for a man who tried to rob a teenager at gunpoint while on board a 7 train in Queens last Wednesday. The suspect approached a 19-year-old straphanger at around 10:35 p.m. while onboard a Manhattan-bound 7 train and then demanded his phone. The thief then punched the teen multiple times in the face before displaying a firearm.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy