Women Dead, Two Injured, After Shooting Outside Astoria Bar Early Thursday

Three people were shot, one fatally, outside Solletto bar in Astoria, pictured, just after 4 a.m. Thursday (Google Maps)

A woman is dead — and two others injured — following a hail of gunfire outside an Astoria bar during the early hours Thursday morning.

The shooting took place outside Solletto, located at 23-66 Steinway St., just after 4 a.m. and left a 27-year-old woman dead after being shot in the torso and leg. Meanwhile, another woman, 27, was shot in the left knee, while a 27-year-old man was struck in the buttocks and left shoulder.

The woman shot in the torso was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital-Queens by EMS but couldn’t be saved. The two others were both transported by EMS to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst and are in stable condition.

The shooting took place following a heated argument outside the bar. It is unclear what sparked the argument.

The shooter, a man, fled the scene in a white BMW, cops said.

All three victims had been inside Solletto before the shooting, police said. It is unclear if the shooter had also been inside the establishment.

The deceased woman’s identity has not yet been released. Police, however, said she was the girlfriend of the man who was shot.

Police said that the female victims were twin sisters.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.