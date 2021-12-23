Arab Charged with Viciously Assaulting Wife, Then attempting Suicide by Proxy at Israeli Checkpoint
By Aryeh Savir, Tazpit News Agency
The Jewish Press
4 days ago
An Arab man is facing severe charges in an Israeli court after he tried to drown his wife, spilled acid on her face, and was arrested by the police several days while armed with a knife at the Al Jib checkpoint on suspicion of attempting an attack. Israeli police...
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Israeli army says troops killed a Palestinian who allegedly tried to carry out a car-ramming attack near a military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian media are saying that soldiers opened fire at the vehicle, killing the man and causing the car to veer off course and burst into flames. Tuesday’s incident comes days after a weekend of intensified Israel-Palestinian violence across the West Bank. Violence between Jewish settlers and Palestinians was ignited last Thursday evening when a Jewish settler was shot dead by at least one Palestinian gunman.
Israel's army said Sunday they had arrested four Palestinian men suspected of shooting dead a Jewish settler and wounding two others in an attack in the occupied West Bank days before.
"The four terrorists who carried out the shooting attack last Thursday were caught," the Israeli army said in a statement.
"The suspects were transferred to the security forces for further investigation, and the weapon of the suspect who carried out the shooting was captured."
The four are suspected of firing at least ten bullets at a car, killing 25-year-old religious student Yehuda Dimentman and injuring two fellow students as they drove out of Homesh, an illegal outpost in the northern West Bank.
An Arab student of special education was convicted this week as part of a plea bargain for stabbing two Haredim who were on their way to the Kotel during Operation Guardian of the Walls last May, Mynet Jerusalem reported Monday (חודשי מאסר נגזרו על מחבל שדקר חרדים במבצע שומר החומות; השופטת: לא נראו מבוהלים). Judge Tamar Bar-Asher said in her ruling: “The manner of the event which was recorded in videos did not indicate any fear of the defendant on the part of the complainants at the scene of the incident. They conducted themselves with great confidence.”
The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
Did you ever notice how from time to time a particular theme appears simultaneously in various media? One that I’ve seen a lot of lately is “Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, so we need to find a way to live with it.” Here is yet another example, from security analyst Yossi Melman, writing in Ha’aretz:
Warning: This article contains graphic images. The charred remains of 11 bodies have been found in rural Myanmar, with teenagers and a disabled man said to be among the victims. Video emerged on Tuesday showing the blackened, stiffened corpses stacked in a still-smoking pile, with Done Taw village locals saying...
Iranian border guards clashed with Taliban forces along the Iran-Afghanistan border on Wednesday after the Taliban opened fire on Iranian farmers, according to reports. Local journalist Reza Khaasteh shared unverified video of the scene on Twitter, which appeared to show Iranian soldiers using heavy artillery to push back against the Taliban militants.
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
According to the official Syrian news agency SANA, “the Israeli occupation entity carried out a missile attack targeting the container yard in Latakia’s commercial port.”. Syrian TV reported that Latakia had been shaken by five huge explosions. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the target for the Israeli...
The U.S. and a host of other countries “are deeply concerned by reports of summary killings and enforced disappearances” of former members of Afghanistan’s security forces, they said in a joint statement. “We underline that the alleged actions constitute serious human rights abuses and contradict the Taliban’s announced amnesty,” said...
The IDF hit three secret Syrian military chemical laboratories and facilities near Homs and Damascus on June 8th of this year, according to a report in the Washington Post. Seven Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack. The report says intelligence officials claim Israel believed Syria was attempting to restart...
The images of prison, for a lot of us, are ones from movies and books. Life in prison is quite different in real life and many prisoners and loved ones of prisoners opened up about life in prison in a Reddit thread. The eye-opening thread sheds light on many things including the food, having access to amenities including the internet, among other things. The life of prisoners varied in different states and countries, which also highlighted which countries treated prisoners with respect. "Former prisoners of Reddit, what is something nobody tells you about being incarcerated that you had to learn on your own?" asked u/jojuinc90, and many obliged. Here are some of the top comments we came across:
Dushanbe [Tajikistan], December 24 (ANI): Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zahir Agbar said that the embassy has denied the Taliban to return nearly USD 8,00,000 that were sent from Kabul in the last days of the presidency of Ashraf Ghani, reported Sputnik. The former Afghan government had transferred USD 7,86,000...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with battery after police say he stabbed another man inside a grocery store. Just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, officers responded to Kroger Marketplace, 1725 South Caraway, regarding a disturbance with unknown weapons. According...
