As Good As It Gets | Promo

How do we make the best of a situation? With imagination, initiative, and a willingness...

country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
Reader's Digest

This Is What It Means If You See a Disney Cast Member in a Plaid Vest

Any theme park aficionado knows that the Disney parks are well-oiled machines. From Disney World to Disneyland to Tokyo DisneySea, these parks require massive amounts of person-power to pull off the inimitable guest experiences that make them so magical. And one of Disney’s employee secrets is the way they go above and beyond to acknowledge extra-special employees—or “cast members,” as Disney calls them.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#As Good As It Gets
Inside the Magic

The Disney World Ride So Scary It Had to Shut Down Forever

The Disney Parks have always been family-oriented resort destinations, offering children and adults alike opportunities to immerse themselves into classic Disney movies and entertainment properties we’ve all come to know and love from over the years. In the mid-’90s however, this design philosophy changed with one particular attraction. For those...
TRAVEL
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
tvinsider.com

Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ Promises More Drama in New Season 4 Trailer (VIDEO)

Tyler Perry‘s comedy-drama Sistas is set to get even messier judging by the recently released Season 4 trailer. BET revealed the new teaser (watch below) during Wednesday night’s Season 3 finale, and it promises plenty of drama and heartbreak to come. The fourth season, which was renewed back in October, is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, January 5 at 9/8c.
TV SERIES
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Gives Look at Her Family Enjoying Holiday ‘Traditions’

December’s a busy time of year for “NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah, who celebrates both Hanukkah and Christmas with her family. Ruah is of both Portuguese and Jewish descent, so every year she celebrates Hannukah with her husband and two kids. Her husband, David Olsen, traditionally celebrates Christmas, so the two go all-in on both holidays every year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Oprah Dances in White Jersey Dress and Comfy Flats For Christmas Party

Tis the season for celebration. Oprah decked the halls of her California home to celebrate the holidays in style. The talk show host was surrounded by family and friends for the festivities, including a babbling baby Luca, which they celebrated with exciting song and dance. The front porch of her abode was scattered in baby blue, white, and gold balloons in order to celebrate the new baby’s safe arrival thanks to what Winfrey calls “The Policy.” In her post to Instagram, Oprah writes, “Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined. Stedman calls...
THEATER & DANCE
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Hudson Took Her Son to an Iconic Christmas Movie Landmark to Celebrate the Holidays (Exclusive)

If you're looking for a little Christmas spirit, Jennifer Hudson has more than enough to share!. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the Respect actress at the recent Celebration of Black Cinema & Television event in Los Angeles, where she shared some tidbits on how her family celebrates the holidays at home. It's safe to say that Hudson wastes no time getting into the holiday spirit!
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
TV SERIES

