ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

‘CATS’ returns to Wharton Center

msu.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest hits in theatrical history, “CATS” will come to Wharton Center from Tuesday, Jan. 4 to Sunday, Jan. 9 as part of a new North American tour. Tickets are available on whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517-432-2000 or 1-800-WHARTON. Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and...

msutoday.msu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
State News

Hadestown blows away audiences at the Wharton Center

The Hadestown national tour made a stop at the Wharton Center this week, and while the show was critically-acclaimed in the past award season, it went above and beyond the expectations of the audience waiting to go "Way Down" to Hadestown. Some of the stand-out performances came from certain songs...
PERFORMING ARTS
laduenews.com

Review: Felines Prowl the Stage in Return of ‘Cats’ to The Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis

Venue: The Fabulous Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Tickets: $29 to $99; call 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.com. Story: A cluster of felines known as the Jellicle cats gathers annually at its Jellicle Ball held in the dark of night. During this celebration, at which a number of individual cats tell their stories to their fellow felines, a “Jellicle choice” is made to decide which member will ascend to the “Heaviside layer” and return reinvigorated and filled with the spirit of new life. Which of them will be awarded that privilege this year?
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hollywood Reporter

Broadway’s Temptations Musical ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ to Close in January

Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations is endings its Broadway run this winter. The show’s producers announced on Tuesday that after nearly 500 performances including previews, the curtain will close on the jukebox musical about the R&B group’s journey from Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame that features hits like “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.” The Tony Award-winning show’s final performance at the Imperial Theatre will be on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. The current leading cast of Ain’t Too Proud, which has been nominated for a...
THEATER & DANCE
buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Holiday music returns to the Center Theater

JACKSON, Wyo. — Last night, the Jackson Hole Symphony Orchestra and Jackson Hole Youth Orchestra returned to the Center Theater stage and welcomed an in-person crowd for its holiday concert. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its 2020 concert was pre-recorded and presented via live stream. The annual holiday concert...
JACKSON, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Mackintosh
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Person
Gillian Lynne
Person
Trevor Nunn
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costume Design#Shubert#Performing#Wharton Center#North American#The Shubert Organization
TVOvermind

Remembering Lou Cutell: Seinfeld Actor Died at 91

Even though we all know that death is an inevitable part of life, saying goodbye to someone is never an easy thing to deal with. Needless to say, countless people were saddened when news broke that legendary actor Lou Cutell had passed away at the age of 91. The talented star spent nearly 60 years in the entertainment industry and during that time he build a very impressive resume that included movie and TV roles. He was best known for his role in projects such as Alice and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. Although he didn’t always have the biggest roles, Lou left a lasting impression every time he stepped in front of the camera. Keep reading to learn more about Lou Cutell and his legacy.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
MUSIC
mynews13.com

The true story of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz

“Being the Ricardos” is a new film that looks at the personal and professional lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Actors Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem play the Hollywood power couple, and were in New York on Thursday for the film’s premiere. Kidman said she doesn’t believe Ball received...
MOVIES
Washington Post

Arlene Dahl, glamorous red-haired beauty of Hollywood, dies at 96

Arlene Dahl, a flame-haired Hollywood actress, beauty products entrepreneur and syndicated columnist whose dramatic off-screen life included tempestuous marriages to actors Lex Barker and Fernando Lamas and a climb back from bankruptcy, died Nov. 29 at her home in New York City. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
MUSIC
People

Thoughts of a ColoredMan Closes on Broadway as COVID Cases Continue to Rise

Another Broadway play has had its final curtain call earlier than expected due to an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases. Thoughts of a Colored Man — the acclaimed play written by Keenan Scott II and produced on Broadway by a slew of stars including Grammy winner Kandi Burruss and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph — has officially ended its Broadway run. Producers made the announcement in a post on Instagram, alongside a photo from the show of the play's seven stars facing the back of the stage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star Sally Ann Howes dies aged 91

Sally Ann Howes, who starred in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and My Fair Lady, has died aged 91, her family has confirmed. The Tony Award-nominated actress first appeared on screen aged 12, and enjoyed a career that spanned six decades. She was best known for playing the role of Truly...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2021

We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
MUSIC
PIX11

Broadway’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ closes its doors as COVID cases rise, ending its run

NEW YORK — Broadway’s “Jagged Little Pill” announced it will not return to the Great White Way, and instead of reopening after a COVID-prompted closure, it will shut down completely. “We are so proud of this extraordinary show, and this extraordinary company, who every night in difficult circumstances, have told the ‘Jagged Little Pill’ story,” […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beach Beacon

Comedian Ron White to return to Hard Rock Event Center

TAMPA — Comedian Ron White will perform Sunday, Dec. 19, 6 and 9 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. According to the venue, this event is sold out. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com. White first rose to...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy