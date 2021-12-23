ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Royal Caribbean Slows Early January Bookings

TravelPulse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Caribbean International has stopped new bookings on some early January cruises so the ships will continue to operate at a reduced capacity as part of the company’s health and safety protocols. Airlines Forced...

www.travelpulse.com

cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas Cancels Two Caribbean Ports of Call

Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao cancelled ship visits in the last week for Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line ships, now Allure of the Seas has been forced to cancel to St. Thomas and St. Kitts. Increased awareness and fear of the spread of the Omicron variant seems to have all Caribbean islands on edge despite cruise lines having protocols and procedures to deal with any positive cases.
AFP

US monitoring Covid-hit holiday cruise ships

US authorities on Sunday were monitoring dozens of cruise ships hit by Covid-19 cases, with several reportedly denied port in the Caribbean. Over 60 vessels were under observation after "reported cases of Covid-19 have met the threshold for CDC investigation," the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The Washington Post reported that several cruise liners were denied port at their scheduled destinations. Brenda Hammer, who was set to board the Odyssey of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, told AFP: "I'm a little nervous about it. I wasn't sure I still wanted to come."
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruiseradio.net

Royal Caribbean to Stop Onboard Testing For International Guests

Royal Caribbean International will stop offering onboard COVID-19 tests for international travelers starting on January 5. The option was convenient for non-United States guests traveling from countries that require a negative test result to return back home. Though onboard testing won’t be available anymore, international guests will still have the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Updates International Re-Entry Testing Options

As more countries tighten COVID-19 testing protocols for travelers, Royal Caribbean has decided to cover the cost of both PCR and antigen “swab and go” tests through January 31, 2022. This will help travelers make suitable arrangements to ease their travel plans after enjoying a Royal Caribbean cruise.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Economy
blackchronicle.com

As COVID surges with omicron’s spread, should you cancel your cruise?

COVID is, once again, a dominating topic of conversation as the country enters yet another surge in cases with the omicron variantexpected to have massive spread in coming months. And at the same time as cases surge shoreside, the numbers of COVID cases reported on cruise ships are starting to stack up again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerquenews.net

Royal Caribbean reports Mexico cruise with 48 Covid cases aboard

MIAMI, Florida: Royal Caribbean cruise lines has announced that 48 passengers and crew members tested positive for COVID-19 aboard its Symphony of the Seas cruise ship, which docked at Miami this week. In a statement, Miami-based Royal Caribbean said those who tested positive were immediately placed into quarantine, while six...
MIAMI, FL
fox35orlando.com

55 people on Royal Caribbean cruise test positive for COVID-19

Will an omicron outbreak cause cruise lines to shut down again? The concerns come after 55 people onboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19. Cruise officials say that represents about 1% of the people on board. Officials said 95% of passengers were fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruiseindustrynews.com

Royal Caribbean International Cruise Resumption by Numbers

Royal Caribbean International’s President and CEO Michael Bayley has revealed the numbers behind the cruise line’s resumption of service. According to him:. • 21 Royal Caribbean International ships have so far returned to service. • 40,000 crew members are now back to work with Royal Caribbean International. All...
ECONOMY
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean International CEO Provides Update on Current Situation

It’s a busy time for Royal Caribbean as the cruise line suspended bookings for cruises departing through mid-January 2022. The cruise line did this in response to the COVID-19 Omicron variant. At the same time, CEO Michael Bayley posted an update. Despite that he believes Omicron could very well...
INDUSTRY
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean restarts cruises from Baltimore

Royal Caribbean's restart process has reached Baltimore, Maryland. Enchantment of the Seas restarted cruises on Thursday when she departed from the Port of Baltimore to resume passenger operations. Enchantment of the Seas will sail south to The Bahamas, and offer a 8-night cruise over the Christmas holiday. Royal Caribbean will...
BALTIMORE, MD
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean trademarks names possible new cruise ships

Royal Caribbean registered 24 new cruise ship names recently, which could be used for a new cruise ship. The registrations were made with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Royal Caribbean Group filed 24 different trademark registrations with the PTO for names that sound like they might be used...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
seatrade-cruise.com

Royal Caribbean/ITM out of Grand Lucayan, still talking Freeport upgrade

Their joint venture, Bahamas Port Investments (BPI), aspired to make the Grand Lucayan into a major destination with additional hotel and conference space, a water adventure theme park, retail and restaurants. It also would be a draw for cruise passengers arriving at nearby Freeport. Meanwhile, at Freeport Harbour there would...
ECONOMY

