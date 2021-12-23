ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Are Investors Undervaluing These Retail-Wholesale Stocks Right Now?

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is The Buckle (BKE) . BKE is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.41, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.60. Over the last 12 months, BKE's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.83 and as low as 8.03, with a median of 12.21.

Investors should also recognize that BKE has a P/B ratio of 3.83. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 4.73. Over the past year, BKE's P/B has been as high as 5.67 and as low as 3.20, with a median of 4.68.

Another great Retail - Apparel and Shoes stock you could consider is Zumiez (ZUMZ) , which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Zumiez sports a P/B ratio of 1.92 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 4.73. In the past 52 weeks, ZUMZ's P/B has been as high as 2.36, as low as 1.63, with a median of 1.98.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that The Buckle and Zumiez are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BKE and ZUMZ sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.


Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 6 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Buckle, Inc. The (BKE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Investors#Value#Bke#A Zumiez
Entrepreneur

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. TXRH operates casual dining restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd VIOT develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled...
STOCKS
Woonsocket Call

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Watch

5 Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Watch Today. As we kick off the last trading week of the year, investors may want to consider consumer discretionary stocks. For the most part, this could be thanks to several elements at play in the stock market today. After all, the final week of the year is where things quiet down across the board. In other words, there are often lower trading volumes and minimal economic and earnings data to consider. As a result, a bout of volatility from traders looking to ride a potential Santa rally would not be surprising.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Are These Finance Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for FedEx (FDX): Time to Buy?

Investors might want to bet on FedEx (FDX), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
STOCKS
Daily Herald

4 Top Semiconductor Stocks To Watch Right Now

Do You Have These Semiconductor Stocks On Your List?. Semiconductor stocks have been on the radar of many investors in the stock market over the past couple of years. After all, companies within the industry have seen an exponential increase in revenue during the pandemic as digital transformation accelerated. Besides, the hike in chip prices is also fueled by supply chain pressures. It affected major industries such as consumer electronics, auto manufacturing, and many more. Ultimately, this prompted the Biden administration to incentivize chip manufacturing in the country in an attempt to decrease the country’s reliance on foreign chipmakers.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy