ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tom Staggs-Kevin Mayer’s Media Venture Buys Faraway Road, Producers of ‘Fauda’ and ‘Hit & Run’

By Todd Spangler
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe roll-up media venture led by ex-Disney execs Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer has set its next acquisition: Faraway Road Productions, the Israeli...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Fauda’ Season 4: First Teaser Trailer & Images For Hit Israeli Series, Netflix & Yes TV To Launch In 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your compelling first teaser trailer and images from season four of hit Israeli series Fauda. The Yes Studios drama, which is in mid-production, is scheduled to launch on Israel’s Yes TV in mid 2022 and will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide. The 10-episode season, which looks to be bigger and more international than the three previous seasons, will introduce new threats and new cast members; Doron, played by series co-creator Lior Raz (6 Underground) and the team face simultaneous unrest on two fronts – by Hezbollah activists from Lebanon and Palestinian militants in the West Bank. In addition to Raz,...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Disney Implementing Controversial Change to Disneyland This Week

Disneyland has a new change coming to the park this week. Collider reported that Disney will begin to implement Disney Genie and Disney Genie+ on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Disney Genie+ seems to be the company's replacement for the much-beloved Fast Pass. Although, the service does come with a fee. As...
TRAVEL
wrestlingrumors.net

Another WWE Name Officially Leaving Company

It isn’t for everyone. There are a lot of roles in WWE and some of them are not the kind that take place in front of the camera. In addition to all of the wrestlers, there are some people, often forme wrestlers themselves, whose job is to help the talent get ready for the show. Now though, one of these ex-wrestlers seems to be on his way out of the company again.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Mayer
Person
Lior Raz
Daily Mail

'He spent an entire day improv-ing insults at me!' Jennifer Lawrence admits she struggled to contain her laughter while filming Don't Look Up with Jonah Hill

They're starring together in the star-studded Netflix hit, Don't Look Up. And Jennifer Lawrence, 31, has revealed that she struggled to maintain her composure after Jonah Hill, 38, spent an entire day improvising insults on set. The actress confessed she found filming 'really really hard,' because the funnyman kept trying...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

BigBug Teaser: The Quirky New Film From The Director Of Amélie Comes To Netflix

BAFTA winner Jean-Pierre Jeunet is known for phantasmic dark comedies with memorable characters and untethered imagination like "Delicatessen" and "City of Lost Children," films so offbeat that Jeunet has had a long journey in finding those brave enough to fund his "quirky" movies. Following the botched 2015 release of "The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet," the French director has since found backing from streaming giant Netflix, which has no problem taking a leap of faith on Jeunet's meditations in surreal mundanity, backed by his animation experience and bonkers sense of humor. Just this year, Jeunet's work was cited on /Film's...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fauda#Hit Run#Ex Disney#Faraway Road Productions#Israeli#Blackstone
imdb.com

Biopic of Late Indian Superstar Rajesh Khanna in the Works, Farah Khan in Talks to Direct

Rajesh Khanna, the Indian actor who was a phenomenon in Hindi-language cinema from the late 1960s through the mid-1970s, is to be the subject of a biopic. Producer Nikhil Dwiveri (“Veere Di Wedding”) has acquired the rights to Gautam Chintamani’s bestselling book, “Dark Star: The Loneliness Of Being Rajesh Khanna.” Farah Khan, who made “Main Hoon Na” and “Om Shanti Om,” starring Shah Rukh Khan, is in talks to direct the adaptation of the book. Khan will write the script with Chintamani.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Netflix Announces ‘Don’t Look Up’ Behind the Scenes Podcast Series ‘The Last Movie Ever Made’

Netflix has announced “The Last Movie Ever Made,” an upcoming podcast series that will offer a behind the scenes look at writer-director Adam McKay’s comedic disaster film “Don’t Look Up.” The podcast series will be composed of six episodes and will debut its first installment on Jan. 7, 2022. Along with a glimpse into the film’s production process and an argument regarding the story’s parallels to how ruling institutions have mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic, the podcast will also feature appearances by various members of its sizable ensemble cast, including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Netflix
musictimes.com

Carlos Marin Dead: II Divo Member Did Something Heartbreaking Before Tragic Passing

Carlos Marin did something shocking - and heartbreaking - before taking his last breath. The music industry dealt another devastating blow after Marin lost his battle against COVID-19. The band members -- Urs Buhler, Sebastien Izambard, and David Miller - confirmed his tragic passing after the singer contracted the virus and fell ill despite receiving full doses of vaccine.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Jean-Marc Vallée, Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects EP, Dead at 58

Jean-Marc Vallée, an Emmy-winning director and executive producer, has died. He was 58. Vallée, who was Canadian, died in his cabin outside of Quebec City, our sister site Variety reports. More from TVLineBig Little Lies: Who's Not Returning?Big Little Lies Boss Dashes Season 2 Hopes: 'There Is No...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Curb Your Enthusiasm Finale Recap: Did Larry Get the Fence Law Repealed and Rid Himself of Maria Sofia?

A little blackmail never stopped Larry David from trying to get his way. In the Season 11 finale of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry dished out some highly unsolicited marriage advice, while also hosting an event for a hero. But these weren’t the only shenanigans L.D. was up to. With Maria Sofia still terrorizing his Hulu series and Irma Kostroski wreaking havoc on his personal life, was Larry successful in saving his show and avoiding a lawsuit? Read on for a recap of “The Mormon Advantage.”
TV SERIES
imdb.com

TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (December 27-January 2): ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ ‘Cobra Kai’ & More

Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy new weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of December 27-January 2. After taking a week off from the top spot, streaming shows and specials once again claim the first three spots of our list this week. The Star Wars Universe expands with The Book of Boba Fett (December 29 on Disney+), with bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) teaming up. Cobra Kai (December 31 on Netflix) sees rivals Johnny Lawrence and Daniel Larusso.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy